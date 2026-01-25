11 Huge 2027 Animated Movies We Already Know About, Ranked by Excitement

Tons of animated movies have already been announced for 2027, and here are all of the ones we already know about, ranked by excitement. 2027 is set to be a massive year for animation, with it featuring some long-awaited sequels, returns to beloved franchises, and incredible original projects.

Animated movies are often box office hits, but 2027 is expected to be unrivaled in terms of how successful these films will be. Some of the biggest movies of the year will undoubtedly be animated based on previous franchise trends. So, here are 11 of the animated movies we already know about, ranked from least exciting to most exciting.

11) Cocomelon: The Movie

CoComelon Lane: Season 3. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Universal is releasing a CG-animated movie based on the Cocomelon franchise, and it is expected to be a massive box office hit. While the film will be targeted at very young audiences, it will definitely be a major animated drop next year, which is why its so notable. Cocomelon: The Movie is set to release on February 26, 2027, making it one of the earliest releases on this list.

10) The Bluey Movie

Bluey is one of the most popular animated shows in recent years, and the franchise is finally getting a movie in 2027. After over 150 episodes, the series is jumping to the big screen, with the movie set to release on August 6, 2027.

The movie will be produced by Ludo Studios and BBC Studios. The original cast from the TV show is returning for the film, and so is director Richard Jeffrey. While it will undoubtedly target the same young audience that the original children’s show did, it is exciting for fans of the series.

9) Ice Age: Boiling Point

The Ice Age franchise will return in 2027 with the release of its sixth film, Ice Age: Boiling Point. The franchise was previously produced by BlueSky, but after the studio’s closure and Disney’s acquisition of FOX, Boiling Point will now be developed by 20th Century Animation. The film will be released on February 5, 2027.

Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Denis Leary, Simon Pegg, and Queen Latifah will all return for Boiling Point, although the story of the film isn’t yet known. It will follow up on 2016’s Ice Age: Collision Course, continuing the story of Manny and the rest of the animals.

8) Buds

Netflix / Sony Pictures Animation

Sony Pictures Animation has announced Buds, an original animated project set to release in 2027. It will be released between GOAT and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Despite the close release date, almost nothing is known about the film, besides rumors that it may be about talking plants. Buds will release on March 12, 2027.

7) Frozen 3

Image courtesy of Walt Disney Animation

The long-awaited third film in the Frozen franchise will finally be released in 2027, following up on the massive success of Frozen 2. Frozen 2 is one of the movies that solidified Disney’s return to proper animated sequels after years of not making them. The studio quickly announced a third film after the second one was released, and Frozen 3 will finally hit theaters on November 24, 2027.

The story of Frozen 3 is still tightly under wraps, as Frozen 2 didn’t set up a clear story for a sequel. However, it is expected that Frozen 3 and Frozen 4 will tell a two-part story, with both films entering production at the same time.

6) Gatto

After 2026’s Hoppers, 2027’s Gatto is Pixar’s next original animated film. Pixar’s original films are already incredibly exciting, with them often featuring the studio’s most creative work. After the box office failure of Elio and the uncertain fate of Hoppers, Gatto is an important film for the studio, with it hopefully being a success when it is released on March 5, 2027.

Gatto comes from director Enrico Casarosa, who previously directed the short film La Luna and the feature film Luca. The film will follow a cat, although very little is known about the movie outside of that. Only concept art has been released so far, meaning that there is still a lot to learn about Gatto.

5) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is arguably the best movie in the franchise, with the 2023 animated film featuring a beautiful animation style and an incredible ’90s-inspired world. After a big delay, Mutant Mayhem 2 will finally release next year, with it hitting theaters on September 17, 2027.

The second film will finally see Shredder appear as a major antagonist, after being teased at the end of the first Mutant Mayhem. Not much is known about the sequel besides this, making it a pool of endless opportunity.

4) Shrek 5

Image courtesy of DreamWorks Animation

Shrek Forever After seemingly ended the Shrek series upon its release in 2010. However, this isn’t the case anymore, as Shrek 5 will finally be released in 2027. After an almost two-decade wait, Shrek, Fiona, and Donkey are returning for another adventure in Far Far Away, with Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy reprising their roles. The film will be released on June 30, 2027.

Very little is known about the story of Shrek 5, making it a pretty mysterious film. However, it is known that Marcello Hernández, Skyler Gisondo, and Zendaya have joined the cast as Fergus, Farkle, and Felicia, respectively. So, fans can be excited to see an aged-up Shrek cast on their next outing.

3) The Simpsons Movie 2

Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

The Simpsons is the longest-running animated TV show of all time, but despite its success, it has only had one movie. 2008’s The Simpsons Movie was critically acclaimed, with it being considered a breath of fresh air for the franchise. However, a sequel took over a decade to release, with The Simpsons Movie 2 now coming out on September 3, 2027.

The Simpsons has been in a state of decline for years now, with the poor writing and aging voice actors causing many fans to wonder if the show is close to ending. The Simpsons Movie 2 could be a love letter and send-off to the franchise, and even if the show doesn’t immediately end, this could be the last big The Simpsons cultural event.

2) Sonic The Hedgehog 4

Image Courtesy of Paramount

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was shockingly incredible, with it easily being the best film in the trilogy. Each entry has improved upon the last, and based on this trend, Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is incredibly exciting. The film will release on March 19, 2027.

The post-credits scene of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 featured Amy Rose and an army of Metal Sonics, setting up an epic time-travel story for the fourth film. While very few details are known about the sequel yet, this post-credits scene alone makes the fourth film seem grander than ever before. This storyline, combined with the potential return of Shadow the Hedgehog, makes Sonic 4 a must-see for fans of the video game franchise.

1) Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

After years of waiting, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will finally hit theaters in 2027. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ended on a cliffhanger when it was released on June 2, 2023, and fans couldn’t wait to see the sequel in March 2024. Then, it was delayed to March 2025. Now, it is releasing on June 28, 2027.

Despite the years of delays, Beyond the Spider-Verse is still incredibly exciting. The first two films have completely changed the landscape of animated features, with them being critically acclaimed and major box office hits. The third film is expected to be just as great, which is why it’s the most exciting animated film of 2027.