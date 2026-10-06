A Brutal Sequel to the Original Video Nasty Is a Streaming Smash (and Another Movie is Already on the Way)

Over the last 50 years, many horror franchises have come and gone, but one of the goriest and nastiest of them all has not only managed to maintain an audience for almost half a century but is putting out more movies now than during its peak. As Halloween approaches, audiences are looking to fill their nights with some new horrors and old favorites, which makes one recent release the perfect choice to cover both angles. Back in 1981, the ultimate in low-budget horror brought a deadly book and ancient evil to the big screen in the original “video nasty” before such a thing existed. This year, a new sequel splattered blood over cinema screens again, and has now scorched a path straight to the top of the HBO Max streaming chart on its platform debut. That movie is Evil Dead Burn, the latest entry in the Sam Raimi-created franchise that just refuses to die.

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The Evil Dead pushed the boundaries of terror when it shocked and sickened audiences 45 years ago. Raimi and long-term collaborator Bruce Campbell continued to bring tales of put-upon protagonist Ash Williams and the Deadites to screens in Evil Dead II, Army of Darkness, and the TV series Ash vs. Evil Dead, but another branch of the franchise has really taken the reins and ramped up the disturbing horror elements to return the Evil Dead right back into the extreme cinema experience it began as. In 2013, Fede Álvarez’s remake gave the franchise its first female lead in Jane Levy’s Mia, and a decade later Lee Cronin became the third director to add his own stamp on things with Evil Dead Rise. That movie left behind the classic cabin in the woods to bring the horror to a suburban tower block in what was hailed as one of the best movies in the entire franchise. Now, Evil Dead Burn has continued the loosely connected Deadite saga.

Evil Dead Burn Is on Fire

Directed by Sébastien Vaniček, Evil Dead Burn rewrites the rulebook again, delivering a movie that acts as a standalone entry but also continuing the (somewhat fractured) lore of the Naturom Demonto, or Book of the Dead. This time around, the film follows a group of estranged siblings who reunite to deal with their late father’s estate, only to unwittingly unleash hell when they discover a cellar, an ominous recording, and a big old book that shouldn’t be on anyone’s reading list. Gorehounds were given plenty to love with Evil Dead Burn, as the arrival of ancient evil brought some of the most violent and sickening deaths ever seen in the franchise – and that is a bar that was already set pretty high. All of this resulted in the film landing strong reviews, with Rotten Tomatoes critics giving it a solid 89%, and audiences going a little further with a 92% approval rating.

ComicBook‘s own review of Evil Dead Burn said, “Even if the story itself sometimes leaves you wanting, or the finale’s character design doesn’t totally work, Sébastien Vaniček’s impressive direction and the wicked sense of humor at its core are what make this one feel like a real return to form.” This has well and truly set the scene for another installment, and Evil Dead Wrath completed filming in March this year but is not set to be released until April 2028. In some ways, this is a good call, especially in light of the failure of Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. That movie was released earlier this year, just months after 28 Years Later was a huge box office success, but the follow-up was dead on arrival in cinemas suggesting that two dark and harrowing movies in quick succession was not what audiences wanted. Evil Dead Wrath may still be almost two years away, but Evil Dead Burn now has plenty of room to breathe with audiences before its successor arrives. As a new chart-topping success, it is clear that there is still plenty of life in the Evil Dead.

What is your favorite Evil Dead movie? Should Evil Dead Wrath be moved up to an earlier date, or is a lengthy wait between entries the right thing? Let us know what you think in the comments.