7 Goriest Anime Of All Time

Some of the best stories are the ones that go all-in on gore, and anime is no exception. Just like with Western media, gore can do a lot to enhance the intensity of an anime – especially in a horror anime – and if the overall quality of the animation is great, it can be even better to watch play out.

Whether it’s full-fledged horror or simply something with plenty of bloody action, gore is almost always a welcome addition to anime, so long as the person watching it can handle that sort of content. It’s especially true of a few anime in particular, and for anyone who loves gory media, they’d be remiss to pass up a single one of the 7 anime in our list below. They’re some of the best gory anime you can watch.

7) Parasyte

In Madhouse’s Parasyte, countless people are infected by alien parasites and turned into bloodthirsty monsters, but by pure chance, Shinichi Izumi got away with only his right hand being possessed, and now he and the parasite Migi must protect Shinichi’s home from the evil parasites, all while Shinichi grapples with the slow decline of his humanity.

Parasyte’s gorgeous artwork and animation give way to plenty of gore from start to finish, and with it supporting a surprisingly mature story about humanity, it hits far harder than it would if it were mindless action. Parasyte has always been a classic series for its bloody action, and the anime did a perfect job of bringing that to life.

6) Future Diary

In Asread’s Future Diary, Yukiteru Amano is chosen by the deity Deus Ex Machina to use a future-telling diary to compete in a killing game for the right to become the new God. If it were up to Yukiteru, he’d just ignore the whole thing, but thanks to his fellow competitor and obsessive stalker, Yuno Gasai, that’s all but impossible.

Future Diary revels in being as over-the-top violent as possible, and with how cheesy the writing tends to be, it’s a wonderfully schlocky and all-around great horror anime to watch. Yuno Gasai, herself, is often seen as popularizing the yandere archetype in modern anime, and with how much gore she’s responsible for, that reputation is well-deserved.

5) Dark Gathering

In OLM, Inc.’s Dark Gathering, Keitaro Gentoga wants to put his supernatural abilities behind him and be a normal college student, but that changes when he meets Yayoi, a girl with similar supernatural abilities who drags him into her mission to capture and enslave violent spirits to prepare for battle against the spirit that stole her mother’s soul.

While Dark Gathering didn’t have the most consistent animation, it more than made up for that with terrifying monster designs and a direction that never failed to emphasize moments of gore and horror. It’s a truly underrated anime for fans of gore, and with Dark Gathering season 2 in development, there’s plenty more in store.

4) Deadman Wonderland

In Manglobe’s Deadman Wonderland, after being framed for the murder of his classmates, Ganta Igarashi is sent to Deadman Wonderland, a privately owned prison built as a gathering place for people who can weaponize their blood. Ganta is one of those people, and must now fight for his freedom to learn the truth about what happened.

Deadman Wonderland delights in being as entertainingly edgy as possible, and while much of that comes out through its writing, it’s especially apparent in the ridiculous amounts of gore and bloody violence it exhibits from start to finish. The anime might forever be unfinished, but it’s easy to see why it’s become such a cult hit with fans.

3) Chainsaw Man

In MAPPA’s Chainsaw Man, a near-death experience for series protagonist Denji ends with him fusing with his pet Devil Pochita and becoming the powerful Chainsaw Man. From there, Denji is drafted to become an official Devil Hunter for the government, and despite the danger it possesses, it might be the only way for Denji to finally live a normal life.

Chainsaw Man’s protagonist turning into a humanoid chainsaw already promises a dark atmosphere, and sure enough, every fight is filled with beautifully bloody action, whether it’s from Denji or one of the other heroes or villains. Add in an entertaining and surprisingly heartwarming narrative about humanity, and it’s no wonder why Chainsaw Man has become such a massive hit.

2) Hellsing Ultimate

Hellsing Ultimate revolves around the Hellsing Organization, an organization founded by Van Hellsing to protect the world from vampires and other monsters. In the present, Sir Integra Fairbrook Wingates Hellsing leads the organization with the deadly vampire Alucard as her ultimate weapon, and all of their power will be needed to save the world from the Nazi vampires of Millennium.

While the original Hellsing anime was also gory, Hellsing Ultimate goes above and beyond with its amazing detail to over-the-top violence, all of which is further enhanced by telling the original story and making things even more graphic. It’s a truly outstanding series, and for anyone looking for a great Halloween anime, it’s one of the best ones to watch.

1) Devilman Crybaby

In Science Saru’s Devilman Crybaby, when crybaby Akira Fudo is dragged onto a mission to expose the existence of demons, he’s possessed by the demon Amon and gains the power to transform into the bloodthirsty Devilman, leading to Akira’s transformation into a more aggressive person as he struggles to protect his loved ones under the growing threat of the apocalypse.

Devilman was already known for being incredibly bloody and violent, yet somehow, Devilman Crybaby managed to make it even bloodier than the original, all while keeping the narrative as wonderfully tragic, if not more so. It’s a perfect modernization of one of the most iconic stories in anime, and it’s an easy contender for the goriest anime of all time.