New Evil Dead Wrath Details Reveal Film’s Surprising Place in Franchise Timeline

The Evil Dead franchise is alive and well, with Evil Dead Rise delivering a terrifying tale of possessed family and this year’s Evil Dead Burn turning a family get-together into a brutal nightmare. More Evil Dead is on the way too, and while that might not be incredibly surprising, the location and timeframe the film takes place in certainly is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Evil Dead Burn is hitting theaters soon, but producer Robert Tapert just revealed the first details on the franchise’s next entry (via Dread Central), which will be titled Evil Dead Wrath. Tapert recently spoke at Michigan State University and revealed the timeline for the film, saying, “Evil Dead Wrath. This is yet another great departure. It predates everything. It takes place in 1972.” Tapert then added that Wrath will bring other elements to the franchise, saying, “That one, unlike Burn, has a lot of coming-of-age sexual hijinks in it, which people at the universe is not really known for, but this one does. And it goes there, I think.”

Tapert also revealed how the movie will embrace the aesthetic and methods of the era. “It will feel like a 1972 movie because the director and his DP want to imitate the film’s look and feel of something that’s called Ektachrome 100, which was a film stock. Still available, but a film stock. A lot of movies [were] shot on that then. And so it’s very warm, very tungsten.”

What Evil Dead Wrath’s Revealed Timeline Actually Means

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros

While the franchise includes a host of different films in various eras, one thing the franchise has never done is go back to before the original film, though that is changing with Evil Dead Wrath. The Evil Dead was released in 1981 and actually took place in October of 1982, and that was followed by Evil Dead II, which took place right after the events of the first film.

Army of Darkness would jet to the future but was still tied to returning to the timeframe of the original in 1982. The franchise would then remain dormant for a while until 2013’s Evil Dead, which takes place in 2013 as well and sort of stands on its own. The next franchise entry would be the three-season Ash vs Evil Dead, which took place 32 years after Army of Darkness. Evil Dead Rise and Evil Dead Burn are more anthology-style films, which take place during the year they are released.

Now the franchise is heading back to the year 1972, which is 10 years before the events of the first film. Given that there’s now a 10-year gap of time that will be between Wrath and the original, it’s now possible for other films to take place within that space. Whether or not that will happen remains to be seen, but the opportunity to further explore the early days of the franchise is now wide open.

While details are still scarce, we know that the film will follow a French woman in America trapped in an abusive marriage, and her husband’s family doesn’t believe her claims. That leads to a confrontation with her nightmarish in-laws, and going by everything we’ve seen in Rise and from Burn, Wrath should end up being another terrifying tale that franchise fans will have to see.

Evil Dead Wrath hits theaters on April 7th, 2028.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!