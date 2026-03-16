A Cult Classic Monster Movie Just Surprise Dropped on Streaming For Free

Whether it’s horror staples like Dracula and Frankenstein from the Universal Monsters classics or the destructive Cloverfield monster from modern classics, everyone loves a good monster movie. The subgenre has been a staple of cinema for over 100 years, continuously tapping into primal fears to offer high-tension adrenaline thrills that moviegoers can’t get enough of. Many of those movies are thankfully easier than ever to revisit in the streaming era, and fans can now stream a cult classic monster movie after it surprise dropped on free streaming in March.

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Tubi is an underrated gem in the world of streaming, offering a lineup of free-to-stream titles that grows every month, and March just delivered Van Helsing to that catalog. Stephen Sommers’ 2004 action horror film wasn’t included on the platform’s March newsletter but started streaming for free on March 1st. The movie is set in 19th-century Transylvania and stars Hugh Jackman as legendary monster hunter Gabriel Van Helsing, who teams up with Anna Valerious to destroy Count Dracula, who is using Frankenstein’s monster and werewolves to bring his own undead offspring to life.

Van Helsing Is a Campy, High-Octane Homage to the Classic Universal Monsters

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Van Helsing wasn’t always appreciated. In fact, upon the film’s release, the movie was panned by critics and currently only holds a terrible 24% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, paired with a significantly better but still rotten 57% audience rating. But the film’s campy, over-the-top nature, initially poorly received by critics as “really stupid and largely illogical” and the “worst motion picture of the year,” is exactly why it’s so fun and now considered a cult classic.

Van Helsing thrives as a high-energy, action-packed, overly stylish love letter to Universal horror classics. The movie embraces a “more is more” approach to create something that is loud and ridiculously fun, cramming intentionally theatrical versions of Dracula, Frankenstein’s monster, the Wolf Man, and Mr. Hyde into a chaotic crossover that plays out like a fast-paced gothic adventure led by Jackman’s charismatic portrayal of a Wolverine-esque monster hunter. It’s essentially the “greatest hits” of monsters, and it delivers all of the monster movie fun you’d expect – nonstop monster showdowns, explosive set pieces, cheesy one-liners, and over-the-top CGI – with plenty of nods and easter eggs to the originals. Paired with over-the-top performances and an epic score, the movie is an outrageously silly, chaotic action-fantasy that doesn’t disappoint when it comes to high-energy popcorn flicks.

What’s New on Tubi?

Van Helsing is far from the only new movie streaming on Tubi this month. Horror fans can now also stream movies like The Amityville Horror, several Anaconda films, Jennifer’s Body, The Monster Squad, and Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse. Those looking for more action-heavy flicks can stream Armageddon, First Blood, King Kong (2005), Morbius, several Rambo movies, and Uncharted.

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