An Iconic Monster Movie Remake Just Joined Tubi (But the Masterpiece Original Is Missing)

Monster movies have been a staple of cinema for over a century. The genre has evolved from silent-era films like Nosferatu to the iconic Universal Monsters of the 1930s-50s and to CGI blockbusters seen in the Jurassic Park and Monsterverse franchises today, with plenty of remakes along the way. Tubi subscribers can now stream one of the best monster movie remakes ever, but they won’t have any luck finding the 1930s original.

That movie is King Kong, Peter Jackson’s remake of the iconic 1933 film of the same title. It started streaming free on Tubi on March 1st, but the 1933 original didn’t follow it and is currently only available to rent or purchase online. For those unfamiliar with the tale or who need a refresher, King Kong is set in the ‘30s and centers on the titular massive, prehistoric ape. The film follows a 1930s film crew led by an ambitious director as they travel to the mysterious Skull Island to shoot a movie, only to encounter and capture the legendary creature and bring it back to New York City.

Peter Jackson’s King Kong Remake Is a Successful Tribute to the 1933 Original

Revisiting a decades-old classic movie is always a risk, but that risk absolutely paid off for King Kong. More than just taking home a $550 million gross haul and three Academy Awards wins, the film managed to hold up incredibly well with the 1933 classic. Under Jackson’s direction, the movie transformed the original from a fun, swashbuckling adventure into a three-hour epic spectacle that retains much of the original’s story while providing deeper emotional stakes. From detailed recreations of key scenes, like the iconic Empire State Building finale, and dialogue and script nods, the movie serves as a great homage to the original. At the same time, it greatly expands the scope of the film with more world-building on Skull Island and deeper character development, including the emotional bond between Ann Darrow and Kong.

There have been numerous takes on the iconic giant gorilla in the nearly a decade since the 1933 classic, including the recent Monsterverse films Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla vs. Kong, but none have been as great as Jackson’s 2005 remake. The movie’s “Certified Fresh” 84% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes puts it as the second-best King Kong film after the original. More than just being a loving homage to the original, the movie features groundbreaking visual effects that allowed Kong to become a fully realized character and made the world feel tangible. It also doesn’t slack when it comes to action, featuring intense, well-choreographed action sequences like the fight between Kong and three V-Rexes.

