A New Batman Movie Is a Streaming Hit on HBO Max (and It’s Not The Batman)

There’s no shortage of great Batman films, and most of them can thankfully be found on HBO Max. That includes celebrated films like Batman Begins, Batman (1989), and The Batman, amongst others, and that’s not even getting into the extensive list of fantastic TV shows and animated series based on the Dark Knight. It’s not all that surprising then that a Batman film is currently crushing it as one of the top 10 movies streaming on HBO Max. What is surprising, however, is which Batman film is experiencing all that streaming success.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The top 10 movies streaming on HBO Max (via FlixPatrol) include some heavy hitters like Sinners and A Minecraft Movie, and right behind those is Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League. This is the second film in the Batman Ninja line of films, which began with the original Batman Ninja in 2018. That film introduced the concept of time displacement when Batman was accidentally sent to Feudal Japan, and the sequel sees the Dark Knight and his allies finding their way back to the present, only to learn that things have changed drastically from when they left.

The film clearly made an impression and is now a streaming hit on HBO Max, delivering an action-packed version of the Dark Knight that fans simply haven’t seen before. Even with all of the various versions of Batman in animated form, Batman Ninja stands out as something unique and fresh, and it’s clearly resonating with fans and viewers.

The full top 10 movies on HBO Max includes Sinners, A Minecraft Movie, Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, 1992, Charlie’s Angels, Ninja Assassin, Big Daddy, High Rollers, and Fast X. Meanwhile the top 10 shows on HBO Max currently includes Ricky and Morty, And Just Like That…, The Gilded Age, Chespirito: Not Really on Purpose, It, Duster, American Monster: Abuse of Power, Bahar, Bullock, and Yali Capkini.

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League picks up one day after Batman and the Bat-Family arrive back in the present, and they soon learn that thanks to the ripple effects from the first film, Japan has been time displaced and things are now run by a splinter Yakuza Clan. That includes alternate Yakuza versions of The Flash, Aquaman, and Green Lantern, and the team also meets an alternate version of Wonder Woman over the course of their adventure. It’s up to Batman, Damian, Nightwing, and the rest of the family to take them down and set things right, and you can find the official description for the film below.

“In this sequel to Batman Ninja, the Batman family has returned to the present to discover that Japan has disappeared, and a giant island – Hinomoto – is now in the sky over Gotham City. At the top sit the Yakuza, a group of superpowered individuals who reign without honor or humanity and look suspiciously like the Justice League. Now, it’s up to Batman and his allies to save Gotham!”

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League is now streaming on HBO Max.

What did you think of Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League, and do you think there will be a third film in the series? If so what do you want to see? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things DC and movies with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!