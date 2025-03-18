Batman Ninja Vs. Yakuza League Releases Massive Ten-Minute Preview: Watch

Batman Ninja Vs. Yakuza League is now available digitally, revealing a new chapter for this wild take on the Dark Knight that pits Bruce Wayne and company against twisted iterations of DC Comics’ heroes. To help in celebrating the big release, Warner Bros has released a nearly ten-minute long preview to give fans a fresh look at this new take on the Justice League but that’s not all. The new YouTube clip features both the English Dub for the film along with the Japanese Dub of the sequel movie that once again takes Gotham’s biggest crime fighter and places him into a fight he never saw coming.

This new preview, which you can watch below, does feature quite a few answers to questions that DC and anime fans have had since the movie was announced. Much like DC Comics’ Crime Syndicate, the Yakuza League appears to hail from an alternate universe wherein favorite heroes such as Wonder Woman, The Flash, Green Lantern, and Aquaman are decidedly different from what we know. Now playing the parts of villains, these dark doppelgangers are set to take on the Bat Family in this brand new adventure. That’s not all however as the new ten minute preview has some major reveals as well.

The Yakuza of Steel

One of the biggest questions that many comic book fans had when it came to Batman Ninja Vs. Yakuza League was whether there would be an evil iteration of the Man of Steel. In the recent preview, we are able to see that there is in fact a “Yakuza Man of Tomorrow” that helped to create this scary new world. Alongside the evil Superman teaser, the new preview also features a radically different take on Harley Quinn. Seemingly, the alternate reality take on Harleen Quinzel found herself joining up with the dark iteration of Wonder Woman, who seems to be a potential ally for the Dark Knight. Seen as a hero, this new Harley might just be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to new DC characters that will appear in the film.

If this is your first time hearing of Batman Ninja Vs. Yakuza League, here’s how the latest animated film from Warner Bros’ Entertainment describes its story, “The Batman Family has returned to present-day Gotham City after traveling back to the warring states period and saving history from being altered in the previous film, Batman Ninja. The next day, they witness a startling event – the Japanese island has disappeared, and a giant island called ‘Hinomoto’ appears in the sky over Gotham City. Soon, countless Yakuza descend from the sky and attack the people of Gotham City. And, the Justice League has disappeared.”

Want to stay up to date on this wild new take on the Dark Knight? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Batman Ninja Vs. Yakuza League and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.