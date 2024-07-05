Batman Ninja Vs. Yakuza League Shares First Trailer

We’ve seen a lot of different interpretations of the Dark Knight over the years. In the live-action universe, Robert Pattinson is the current wearer of the cape and cowl while Amazon Prime will unleash a new animated series focusing on the Bat next month. Warner Bros wasn’t finished in creating new projects for Batman however as the studio had announced earlier this year that a sequel to Batman Ninja was on the way. At this year’s Anime Expo, Warner Bros Japan shared a first look at Batman Ninja Vs. Yakuza League, pitting Batman against twisted versions of some of his greatest allies.

From the new promotional material, it appears as though Batman will be taking on the Green Lantern (Jessica Cruz), Aquaman, The Flash, and Wonder Woman. Of course, these aren’t the heroes that DC fans have come to know as all are sporting new dangerous looks and have seemingly fallen to the dark side. Much like in the original Batman Ninja animated movie, Bruce is wearing a different costume that reflects his new setting in feudal Japan.

First Look At The Yakuza League

The first movie of this wild series saw Batman taking on some of his greatest foes who received similar makeovers to the Dark Knight. Even though taking on the Joker, Gorilla Grodd, and other Gotham villains was tough on its own, taking on an evil Justice League will be a whole different question.

The first Batman Ninja film is available to stream on MAX and here’s how the platform describes the animated adventure that features Bruce Wayne in a very unique setting, “Japan’s finest artists reimagine Batman and his adversaries in this ground-breaking anime feature. In an all-new story, The Dark Knight travels to a land ruled by sword-wielding samurai and ninja assassins. Beginning in Gotham City, Gorilla Grodd’s time displacement machine malfunctions sending a crazed cast of tyrannical villains back in time to terrorize medieval Japan. The most depraved is Lord Joker, who seeks total domination of the feudal states and the final elimination of the legendary Batman. Can The Caped Crusader gain the advantage–without his signature tech– to keep Lord Joker and the others from rewriting history? Watch as an ancient legend comes to life in this stunningly realized, adrenaline-fueled addition to the Batman saga.”

