James Gunn Reveals Whether Matt Reeves’ Batman Villains Can Appear in the DCU (And Vice Versa)

Batman‘s rogues gallery of villains — including the Riddler, the Penguin, Catwoman, and the Joker — have started filling out the world of The Batman, Matt Reeves’ 2022 reboot in which Robert Pattinson dons the cape and cowl of the Dark Knight Detective. But with the new DC Universe planning to introduce its own caped crusader in the Batman movie The Brave and the Bold — which The Flash filmmaker Andy Muschietti is developing for Peter Safran and James Gunn’s DC Studios — does the inclusion of certain villains in Reeves’ Batman Epic Crime Saga preclude them from also appearing in the DCU?

“No. But both the Crime Saga and the DCU are a part of DC Studios so we of course take everything into account,” Gunn answered on Threads when asked if there’s an agreement with Reeves concerning the use of Batman’s villains. “But there’s no die hard rule.”

There’s no word yet on which Bat-villains will appear in The Batman sequel that Reeves is directing as the next installment in his Batman Epic Crime Saga. Rumors have swirled over the years about bandaged bad guy Hush, two-faced Harvey Dent, and the multi-faceted Clayface, who has appeared in the animated Creature Commandos (which takes place in the DCU) and is being molded into a live-action feature from writer Mike Flanagan and director James Watkins.

While separate from the continuity that will officially launch with Gunn’s Superman movie on July 11, Reeves’ Batman universe, which includes the HBO spinoff series The Penguin, is under DC Studios and produced by Gunn and Safran.

Likewise, Reeves is producing the Clayface movie about the shape-shifting Batman villain that’s set in Gunn’s DC Universe. Reeves is also an executive producer on the Batman: Caped Crusader animated series via his 6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company and Dynamic Duo, the animated Robins movie in development from DC Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation.

In a Rolling Stone profile, Gunn noted that Batman is “my biggest issue in all of DC right now” and that the DCU Dark Knight is being prioritized alongside the Wonder Woman movie recently revealed to be in the works at DC Studios.

“I’m not writing Batman, but I am working with the writer of Batman and trying to get it right, because he’s incredibly important to DC, as is Wonder Woman,” Gunn said of the tentatively-titled Brave and the Bold. “So outside of the stuff that I’m doing in the projects that are actively going, our two priorities are finishing our Wonder Woman and our Batman scripts.”

He went on to say that there’s an issue of differentiating the DCU Batman from Reeves’ Batman, who is in year two of being a vengeful vigilante by the time of The Batman. The biggest difference is that Gunn named 2006’s “Batman & Son” by Grant Morrison as an inspiration for The Brave and the Bold; that story focused on a more established Batman who has already mentored multiple Robins by the time he learns about Damian Wayne, the young son he shares with Talia al Ghul.

“Batman has to have a reason for existing, right? So Batman can’t just be ‘Oh, we’re making a Batman movie because Batman’s the biggest character in all of Warner Bros.,’ which he is,” Gunn said. “But because there’s a need for him in the DCU and a need that he’s not exactly the same as Matt’s Batman. But yet he’s not a campy Batman. I’m not interested in that. I’m not interested in a funny, campy Batman, really.”

“So we’re dealing with that. I think I have a way in, by the way,” he continued. “I think I really know what it’s [about], I just am dealing with the writer to make sure that we can make it a reality.”

The Batman 2 is set for October 1, 2027, while The Brave and the Bold remains undated.