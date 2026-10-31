Batman Part II On-Set Accident Details Revealed Following Batmobile & Cast Member Collision

An accident involving the Batmobile happened during the making of The Batman: Part II, and the actor hit by the vehicle ended up being hospitalized. The filming happened during an action scene, and one of the cast members was run over by the Batmobile. The person who was hit ended up hospitalized. However, that cast member is now at home and recovering. Neither the producers nor any actors involved in the movie’s production have made any public comments about the accident.

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The Sun reported that the accident happened earlier in October, and the Batman movie’s filming had to be halted following the accident. “The Batman films are known for their ambitious scenes, but this one went horribly wrong, and a cast member ended up being hurt,” a source told The Sun. “People working on the set said the Batmobile had run someone over. Filming was stopped after the accident.” While the actor wasn’t named in the report, The Sun revealed that it reached out to the actor they believed was injured, and that actor didn’t deny the incident.

‘THE BATMAN: PART 2’ filming was reportedly halted earlier this month after a cast member was hit by the Batmobile.



The unnamed actor was treated in hospital and is now recovering at home. Production has since resumed.



(Via The Sun) pic.twitter.com/EphiOqUylF — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) October 31, 2026

The Batman: Part II Has Faced Several Obstacles

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

The Batman: Part II was supposed to be released in 2025, but the 2023 strikes pushed the movie’s release date back. The Batman was released in 2022, so it has been over four years since that movie’s release, and the next movie is still not hitting theaters any time soon. The new release date was supposed to be this month, but it ended up delayed again because the screenplay continued to undergo rewrites, and director Matt Reeves wasn’t happy with it enough to start shooting yet. That release date was then moved to February 18, 2028.

However, that date was put into question when Matt Reeves had to leave production of the movie to attend a personal family matter. The good news is that director Steven Soderbergh agreed to stop in and help complete the final weeks of principal photography, and he swore to make the movie exactly as Reeves was planning it. This was a huge change from when Warner Bros. brought in Joss Whedon after Zack Snyder had a family tragedy during the making of Justice League. Warner Bros. used Whedon to make major changes. Soderbergh has no intention of putting his own touch on the movie, and he is just doing what Reeves wanted.

The latest on-set accident set things back a little, but the injured cast member is not likely a top name, or it would have gotten a lot more attention when it happened. While there is no word on the injured cast member, at least they are at home recovering, so it wasn’t as bad as it could have been. It also appears that the movie continued filming after the accident, so it shouldn’t delay the Batman: Part II release any more than previous setbacks already did.

What are your thoughts on all the Batman: Part II delays? Let us know what you want to see in the comments below.