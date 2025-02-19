Constantine 2 Director Confirms the Keanu Reeves’ Sequel Has an Official Green Light

Director Francis Lawrence revealed that Constantine 2 has official permission to be developed, indicating that DC Studios supports the sequel announced before James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the studio. Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast alongside star Keanu Reeves, Lawrence shared that after years of facing various obstacles, the creative team has finally received authorization to move forward. This development marks the first concrete update since Warner Bros.’s initial 2022 announcement of the project, suggesting the supernatural thriller will indeed proceed under DC Studios’ Elseworlds banner, even though Gunn and Safran are yet to speak about the project. The project will reunite Lawrence with Reeves, who returns as occult detective John Constantine, while writer Akiva Goldsman develops the script.

“We have finally gotten to the place where we now have the permission to go down that road,” Lawrence explained on the podcast. “And Akiva is writing, and Keanu and Akiva and I have been collaborating, and I think we have some really, really great ideas that we’re super, super excited about.” The director elaborated that while they’ve “constantly tried to come back” to the property, various hurdles, including leadership changes at Warner Bros. and DC Comics, had previously prevented progress on the sequel. This persistence has yielded results, thanks to the original film’s enduring popularity and Reeves’ continued interest in the character.

During the podcast appearance, Reeves demonstrated his enthusiasm for returning to the role, stating, “I’m aching to play this guy.” Lawrence noted that Reeves’ 2021 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where the actor identified Constantine as the character he most wanted to revisit, helped maintain interest in a potential sequel. “It’s just fun to be in the same room and talk Constantine,” Reeves added during the discussion. The collaboration between Lawrence, Reeves, and Goldsman suggests a focused effort to develop a story that honors the original while exploring new directions for the character in the Constantine sequel.

How Fan Support Kept Constantine 2 Alive Through Development Hell

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The path toward securing permission for Constantine 2 reflects the growing influence of fan dedication in modern Hollywood. In the podcast, Lawrence specifically credited the original film’s “cult following” as a crucial factor in maintaining studio interest in the sequel despite Constantine’s mixed reviews upon its 2005 release. The first film, which earned $230.9 million worldwide, has cultivated a dedicated audience that has only expanded in the years since its debut, with viewers particularly drawn to Reeves’ interpretation of the supernatural investigator.

The development team’s current progress hints at a methodical approach to reviving the franchise. While plot specifics remain private, Lawrence indicated they are “pretty close to having an object that is really workable,” suggesting meaningful advancement in the story development. However, Lawrence’s update, while encouraging, represents just one step in the lengthy process of bringing Constantine 2 to screens, with final script approval still pending before the project can move toward actual production.

Constantine is currently available to purchase digitally across various platforms.