A New Live-Action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Is Happening (But It Comes With Bad News)

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are riding a massive wave of resurgence, largely ignited by the critically acclaimed 2023 animated film, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The movie’s fresh style and heartfelt story not only won over audiences and critics but also kicked off a new multimedia push for the franchise, including an upcoming animated sequel and a spin-off series, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. While Paramount+ recently canceled that series, the property continues to flourish with a popular ongoing comic book line. Now, it appears the Turtles are ready to step out of the shadows and back into live-action, but this new development comes with some bad news for fans who were anticipating a very different kind of project.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that producer Neal H. Moritz is in negotiations to develop a new live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film franchise for Paramount Pictures. Moritz and his Original Films production company, alongside producer Toby Ascher, have a strong track record with adapting popular properties, having successfully launched the Sonic the Hedgehog film series. This move is part of a larger strategy for the newly merged Paramount and Skydance Media to leverage intellectual property that the studio fully owns. The reported goal is to create a four-quadrant film, a term for a movie that appeals to all four major demographic segments of the moviegoing audience (male and female, and both over- and under-25s), aiming to replicate the family-friendly success of Sonic.

Unfortunately, the report also confirms a major casualty of this new direction. The planned live-action adaptation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin has been shelved. That project was set to adapt the incredibly popular and dark comic book miniseries of the same name, which tells the story of the last surviving Turtle in a bleak, futuristic New York City on a final mission of vengeance. The film was in development as a gritty, R-rated feature, a stark contrast to the more family-focused approach now being pursued.

Can Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Work in Live-Action?

The history of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in live-action is a mixed bag, marked by both beloved classics and notable failures. The original 1990 film, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, was a massive success, praised for its practical effects by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop and its balance of the comic’s grittier tone with the cartoon’s humor. Its popularity has endured, leading to a successful theatrical re-release for its 35th anniversary. Nevertheless, the two sequels that followed in the early 90s saw diminishing returns, and the franchise lay dormant in live-action for years.

More recent attempts to bring the Turtles back to the big screen in the flesh have been far less successful. The Michael Bay-produced films, 2014’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and its 2016 sequel Out of the Shadows, were met with largely negative reviews and audience disappointment. While the first film was a box office success, the sequel underperformed significantly, halting plans for a third installment. These films were criticized for a generic blockbuster aesthetic and a tone that struggled to capture the unique charm of the source material.

The success of Mutant Mayhem highlights the advantages of animation for this particular property. The medium allows for a level of stylistic freedom and energy that can be difficult to replicate in live-action, especially when dealing with giant, talking turtles. The animation of Mutant Mayhem was a key element of its appeal, something that a live-action/CG hybrid might struggle to match without feeling uncanny or out of place. Finding the right balance between gritty action and the inherent silliness of the concept has always been the challenge for live-action adaptations, and it’s a balance that animation seems uniquely suited to strike.

The sequel to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is scheduled to be released on September 17, 2027.

