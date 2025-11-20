67 Years Ago, Jim Henson Changed Kids TV For Generations

Jim Henson was an artist and visionary whose unique worlds remain as vivid today as when they were created. A pioneer in television and an innovator in puppetry and technology, Henson brought to life some of the most memorable characters in entertainment history, including the world’s most famous frog, Kermit. His work fundamentally reshaped children’s programming, blending education with a sophisticated humor that appealed to audiences of all ages. This enduring influence began with the official formation of his groundbreaking production company. The Jim Henson Company, originally founded as Muppets, Inc., was established by Jim and his wife Jane Henson exactly 67 years ago, on November 20, 1958.

The origins of The Jim Henson Company trace back to 1955, when Jim Henson, while still a student at the University of Maryland, created the five-minute television show Sam and Friends. The program, which introduced an early version of Kermit the Frog, earned Henson his first Emmy Award in 1958 and laid the groundwork for his future success. In the early years, the company primarily focused on creating puppets for television commercials and making appearances on variety programs like The Ed Sullivan Show. A significant turning point came in 1969 when Henson was asked to develop characters for a new educational children’s show called Sesame Street. The series was a massive success, and characters like Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch, and Cookie Monster became cultural icons, cementing the Muppets’ place in the hearts of children and parents alike.

Sesame Street‘s success allowed Henson to pursue a project aimed at a broader family audience. After facing resistance from American networks, he secured a deal with British producer Lew Grade to create The Muppet Show. Premiering in 1976, the series became a worldwide phenomenon, watched by 235 million viewers in over 100 countries. The show’s popularity led to a series of feature films, including The Muppet Movie (1979) and The Great Muppet Caper (1981). Throughout the 1980s, the company continued to innovate with productions like the fantasy films The Dark Crystal (1982) and Labyrinth (1986), and the internationally co-produced series Fraggle Rock. These projects were made possible by the creation of Jim Henson’s Creature Shop in 1979, which became a leader in animatronics and special effects.

Jim Henson’s Legacy Lives on in the Digital Era

The enduring influence of Jim Henson’s work did not diminish after his death in 1990. His creative vision has been carried forward by his children, who continue to run The Jim Henson Company independently. Although the company sold the rights to the core Muppets characters to The Walt Disney Company in 2004, it retained its extensive library of other beloved titles, including Fraggle Rock and The Dark Crystal, as well as the world-renowned Creature Shop. The company has remained a vital force in family entertainment, producing new content for streaming platforms. Recent projects include the Emmy-winning Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock for Apple TV+, the Oscar-winning Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio for Netflix, and a new film, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, for Disney+.

Jim Henson’s Creature Shop remains at the forefront of its field, creating characters and effects for numerous productions. The company is also actively developing new animated series, such as Adrenaline Lemmings, and adapting popular webcomics like Third Shift Society for television. Furthermore, Henson’s personal dedication to advancing the art of puppetry is upheld by The Jim Henson Foundation. Established in 1982, the foundation provides grants to support contemporary puppet theater, ensuring that Henson’s spirit of creativity inspires new generations of artists.

