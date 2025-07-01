35 Years Later, the Best Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Is Returning to Theaters

More than three decades after it first took the world by storm, the original 1990 live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie is returning to theaters for a special anniversary event. Fathom Entertainment, in partnership with Saga Arts and Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, will bring the iconic comic book adaptation back to the big screen for two days only, on August 17th and 20th. This limited screening offers a chance for a new generation to experience the film that launched a pop culture craze and for longtime fans to relive the magic. The anniversary screenings will also feature an exclusive new featurette titled Turtles Unmasked.

“Few titles in recent memory have as large and rabid a fanbase as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” said Fathom Entertainment’s CEO, Ray Nutt. “‘It’s Turtle Time’ and Fathom Entertainment is proud to be part of Turtlemania and help make possible a 35th anniversary celebration like no other on the big screen. Moviegoers across generations will revel in the action and excitement of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 35th Anniversary, a true modern-day pop culture phenomenon.”

The new Turtles Unmasked featurette promises to be a major draw for longtime fans, offering a deep dive into the film’s creation. Produced with the creators of TMNT: Evolution, Mutation & Reboot, the segment will showcase never-before-seen footage from the archives, extended scenes left on the cutting room floor, and intimate home-recorded behind-the-scenes footage. It will also feature new one-on-one commentary from the film’s director, Steve Barron, as he reflects on the process of bringing the definitive version of the Turtles to the screen.

Why Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Is Still the Best Movie in the Franchise

Barron’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is still widely regarded by many fans as the definitive and best cinematic adaptation of the property. The film successfully blended the dark, gritty origins of Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird’s original Mirage Comics with the more accessible humor of the wildly popular 1987 animated series. It took its world and its characters seriously, grounding the fantastic premise in a moody, crime-ridden New York City that felt tangible and dangerous. Unlike many later adaptations that leaned heavily into cartoonish silliness, the 1990 film treated the Turtles’ story with a level of sincerity that gave the action real stakes and the emotional moments genuine weight.

A major component of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles‘s timeless quality is the groundbreaking practical effects work from Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. In an era before CGI dominated blockbuster filmmaking, the turtles were brought to life through incredibly expressive full-body suits. The combination of actors performing inside the suits, sophisticated animatronics for facial expressions, and dedicated voice actors created a sense of physical presence and realism that has yet to be replicated. This practical magic gave the film a unique texture and a grounded feel that allowed audiences to invest in the characters in a way that is often difficult to achieve with purely digital creations.

Beyond the technical achievements, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles excels because of its strong character work and compelling story. The script gave each of the four brothers a distinct and relatable personality, exploring the family dynamic at the core of the team. Leonardo’s burden of leadership, Raphael’s simmering anger and journey of self-discovery, Donatello’s quiet intelligence, and Michelangelo’s lighthearted humor were all given moments to shine. The supporting human characters were equally well-realized, from the determined April O’Neil (Judith Hoag) to the vigilante Casey Jones (Elias Koteas), who served as a perfect foil and ally for the Turtles. Finally, the film’s villain, The Shredder, was presented as a genuinely menacing and formidable threat, making the final confrontation feel earned and climactic. It was a complete story about family, loss, and the fight to find one’s place in the world, themes that continue to resonate with audiences today.

Tickets for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 35th Anniversary event are available now at the Fathom Entertainment website and at the box offices of participating theaters.

What are your favorite memories of the 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie? Let us know in the comments.