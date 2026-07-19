A Surprising Thriller Is a Streaming Hit Four Years After It’s Lackluster Theatrical Release

It’s always surprising to see what movies are performing well at any given moment. Some make sense, having done well in theaters and with critics. Others come out of left field: movies that were never well-received, either thanks to the acting, the writing, or, even worse, both. And this movie, now topping the Netflix charts and snagging the #2 spot on the Top 10 Most Watched list, is one of the latter, with critics rating it only 62%.

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Despite its all-star cast and nostalgia-fueled storyline, Death on the Nile failed to truly impress, proving that big names don’t always make a movie. The story centers on famous Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot as he sets sail on a river steamer, embarking on what’s meant to be a glamorous Egyptian vacation. But, as they often do, things take a turn when there’s a murder onboard, and the search for the killer takes center stage. It’s a classic whodunnit that, by all accounts, should have worked. Unfortunately, it fell short in a few areas—namely, that it lacks any real intrigue or mystery.

Death on the Nile Is Rising From the Depths Thanks to a Second Life on Netflix

It should come as no surprise that critics felt the movie fell prey to what many reboots and revivals do: style over substance. The glittering all-star cast and sparkling costumes (and copious amounts of champagne) weren’t actually enough to make the movie interesting. It’s also another example of a director trying to erase the original creator’s work, Agatha Christie’s, in this case, to put their own spin on the story. “In trying to elevate Christie’s work, Branagh has erased the very sense of fun that has made so many people fans of it in the first place,” said critic Dan Bayer.

Casual viewers took a more generous view of the film, rating it 82% for its impressive visuals and overall fun story. “It was a bit slow starting, but the visuals were great,” said one viewer. Another added, “A fun murder mystery that keeps you guessing with the investigation. The adaptation and direction is a bit unbalanced, but it’s lifted by the strong cinematography, lighting, color palette, set design, and the strength of the original source material.” Overall, Death on the Nile is a middle-of-the-road adaptation, seemingly easy enough to kill some time with if you’re looking to while away a few hours on Netflix.

Do you have a favorite moment from Death on the Nile, or do you think it should have stayed beneath the waves? Will you be watching now that it’s on Netflix? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other film fans are saying.