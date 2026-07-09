Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug And Cat Noir Reveals First Season 7 Synopsis

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir has become a powerhouse within the world of animation, not just with its first six seasons but with the various spin-offs that are expanding on the masked crime fighters. So big has the franchise become that it even received a feature-length film to prove how significant the superheroes have become. With the sixth season of the television series still releasing new episodes to this day, Miraculous Corp is already preparing for the titular heroes’ future. The production studio has released a brand new synopsis for what is to come for LadyBug and Cat Noir, along with a brand new poster hinting at season 7.

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Taking to social media, Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir has released an official synopsis of season seven before the sixth season even comes to an end. The description reads, “In the first episodes of Season 7, Marinette’s personal life is shaken: she discovers new allies she can rely on and talk to more openly than ever before. Unfortunately for her, she also learns that some people around her are not who they claim to be and might betray her at the first opportunity. At the same time, her relationship with Adrien takes a new turn: no longer able to bear hiding more and more secrets from him, Marinette decides to reveal the unthinkable to her longtime love…” Alongside this new synopsis, you can check out the season seven poster below as well.

miraculous corps

Miraculous’ Grand Future

Miraculous Corps

On top of the upcoming hints about the seventh season, keen-eyed fans of Ladybug and Cat Noir have spotted when we can expect the sixth season to release its season finale. For those who might not know, Miraculous’s sixth season started early last year and will house around twenty-six episodes in total. According to the Disney Channel’s schedule, the final season six installment will arrive on August 8th, titled “Nemesis.” As of the writing of this article, the seventh season for Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir hasn’t revealed a release date, though considering the popularity of the franchise, we imagine it will be a quick turnaround.

While Miraculous isn’t technically an anime, the franchise is dipping its toes into this realm with Miraculous: Stellar Force. Following a successful special installment that brought the franchise to Japan, Stellar Force will debut with a full series next year. Despite the franchise’s success, it doesn’t mean that every potential spin-off is given the green light, however. Earlier this year, Miraculous creator Thomas Astruc confirmed that he had planned a spin-off focusing on supporting character Ladydragon in Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend of Ladydragon, though it never failed to materialize.

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