One of the Most Underrated WWII Movies Ever Is Finally Streaming Again

When you talk about the best World War II movies of all time, titles like Saving Private Ryan, Inglorious Basterds, and Schindler’s List are usually the ones that come up most often. Even newer films like Fury and Dunkirk get a lot of love in conversations and rankings lists about movies depicting the war. There’s one recent film that doesn’t get nearly as much love as it deserves, though, and that could finally change now that it has returned to streaming.

There’s a great action-thriller that you may not have heard of, but should absolutely add to your watch list if you’re a fan of World War II movies, or even just action films in general. Sisu, from director Jalmari Helander, first made the festival rounds in 2022, grabbing everyone’s attention with its electric pace and bloody fights. It was given a proper release in 2023 and was an immediate favorite for most who saw it. Recently, the film made a return to streaming services when it was added back to Peacock’s lineup, giving fans yet another great opportunity to check it out.

If you’re not familiar, Sisu is a violent romp about the end of World War II. It follows a Finnish Army commando-turned-gold miner who ends up on the run from a platoon of Nazis. It’s breezy, bloody, and one of the most effectively filmed action movies to arrive in the post-John Wick era.

If you want to check out Sisu but don't have a Peacock subscription, you can sign up for one here.

What’s New on Peacock?

Sisu was recently added to Peacock, but it was far from the only great title to hit the service’s roster over the last few weeks. Dozens of new movies made their way to Peacock at the start of June, including Jurassic Park and The Big Lebowski. You can check out the full rundown of Peacock’s June 1st additions below.

