One of the Most Underrated WWII Movies Ever Is Finally Streaming Again

When you talk about the best World War II movies of all time, titles like Saving Private Ryan, Inglorious Basterds, and Schindler’s List are usually the ones that come up most often. Even newer films like Fury and Dunkirk get a lot of love in conversations and rankings lists about movies depicting the war. There’s one recent film that doesn’t get nearly as much love as it deserves, though, and that could finally change now that it has returned to streaming.
Videos by ComicBook.com
There’s a great action-thriller that you may not have heard of, but should absolutely add to your watch list if you’re a fan of World War II movies, or even just action films in general. Sisu, from director Jalmari Helander, first made the festival rounds in 2022, grabbing everyone’s attention with its electric pace and bloody fights. It was given a proper release in 2023 and was an immediate favorite for most who saw it. Recently, the film made a return to streaming services when it was added back to Peacock’s lineup, giving fans yet another great opportunity to check it out.
If you’re not familiar, Sisu is a violent romp about the end of World War II. It follows a Finnish Army commando-turned-gold miner who ends up on the run from a platoon of Nazis. It’s breezy, bloody, and one of the most effectively filmed action movies to arrive in the post-John Wick era.
If you want to check out Sisu but don’t have a Peacock subscription, you can sign up for one here.
What’s New on Peacock?
Sisu was recently added to Peacock, but it was far from the only great title to hit the service’s roster over the last few weeks. Dozens of new movies made their way to Peacock at the start of June, including Jurassic Park and The Big Lebowski. You can check out the full rundown of Peacock’s June 1st additions below.
Adventures of Priscilla Queen of The Desert
Anna and The Apocalypse
The Best Man
The Big Lebowski
The Birdcage
Blue Crush
Bride of Chucky
The ‘Burbs
Capote
Captain Phillips
The Chronicles of Riddick
A Cowgirl’s Story
Daddy Day Care
The Day After Tomorrow
Death Wish
Deep Rising
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights
Erin Brockovich
A Fantastic Woman
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Fifty Shades of Grey
Force Majeure
Happy Gilmore
Horrible Bosses
Horrible Bosses 2
Hot Fuzz
How I Live Now
I am Legend
Jack Reacher
Jennifer’s Body
Jumanji (1995)
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic World
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Kick-Ass 2
Knock Knock
The Land Before Time
Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
Land Before Time III: The Time of The Great Giving
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mamma Mia!
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mechanic
Megamind
Milk
My Little Pony: The Movie
Pariah
Patch Adams
Pitch Black
The Producers (2005)
Riddick
Runaway Bride
Safe House
Saved!
Scooby-Doo
Seed of Chucky
Shaun of The Dead
Stonewall
Take This Waltz
To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar
Tombstone
Up In The Air
Van Helsing
Walking Tall
Wedding Crashers
The Wedding Date
White Bird in a Blizzard
Who We Are – A Chronicle of Racism in America
The World’s End
It’s Ok To Ask Questions, Season 3 (NBC News)