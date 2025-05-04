Peacock’s Streaming Library Just Got Worse After a Ton of Content Departs

A massive lineup change just hit Peacock, and it’s one that is already starting to frustrate a ton of the service’s subscribers. The streamer still has a lot of great movies and TV shows to its name, offering up the main library for NBC, USA, and other networks. However, the start of May saw Peacock lose one of its biggest TV partnerships, with Hallmark splitting from the streaming service entirely.

Hallmark has been a fixture on Peacock for the last two years, especially during the holiday season. The Hallmark Channel has been available live on Peacock 24/7, the network’s shows have been on the service, and all of the newly released Hallmark Original Movies have had an exclusive streaming window on Peacock after they aired.

That changed on May 1st, when Hallmark opted not continue its streaming partnership with Peacock. The decision shouldn’t be too surprising for anyone who has kept up with the overall streaming landscape, considering Hallmark just launched its own standalone service late last year.

“Hallmark and Peacock have enjoyed a successful partnership since 2022,” Hallmark said in a statement. “As Hallmark has since launched its own standalone streaming service, Hallmark+, we evaluated how each of our services provides added value to our subscribers, and to that end, the decision was made to sunset Hallmark programming on Peacock. Peacock and Hallmark will continue to respectively entertain their viewers year-round with exclusive, feel-good content they love.”

Hallmark+ is the new go-to streaming option for any fans of The Hallmark Channel, which will be important information to know when October rolls around and the annual Countdown to Christmas marathon officially begins. That service is now the home for all of Hallmark’s newly released movies and TV shows, as well as the company’s back catalogue of originals.

That wasn’t the case last year, due to Peacock’s deal with Hallmark. The NBCUniversal service had the live Hallmark Channel available, along with the ability to exclusively host all of the new movies the morning after they aired on TV. Those films, however, were only on Peacock for three days following their streaming premiere, working a lot like cable TV on-demand services.

One thing currently missing from this whole equation is the ability to stream The Hallmark Channel live. The channel is obviously still available on traditional cable and online TV series like Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV. At this time, Hallmark+ does not offer the live feed of Hallmark Channel the way that Peacock did, and there hasn’t been any indication as to whether that will be changing in the future.

Are you disappointed to see Hallmark leave Peacock? Will you be signing up for Hallmark+ in the wake of the move? Let us know in the comments!