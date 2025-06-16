Fan-Favorite Animated Dinosaur Movie Is Finally Streaming Again

With a new Jurassic World movie about to hit theaters in a couple of weeks, dinosaurs are once again a popular topic of conversation — especially amongst movie fans. As we all know, Jurassic Park has always been and likely will always be the most beloved dinosaur movie of all time. When you start thinking about what would be second place, there’s a good chance you land on a classic animated film from the 1980s that has been tough to find consistently on streaming services.
Videos by ComicBook.com
You can probably guess that the movie we’re talking about here is none other than The Land Before Time, Don Bluth’s 1988 classic that launched one of the biggest family movie franchises of the video era. The story of Littlefoot, Cera, and the rest of the dinosaur crew trying to return home has resonated with multiple generations of viewers, and the film is now more accessible than it has been in quite a while.
At the start of June, Peacock added The Land Before Time to its streaming lineup, along with the first two sequels: Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure and Land Before Time III: The Time of The Great Giving. This gives families with younger kids who maybe aren’t old enough for Jurassic Park the opportunity to still get in on the dinosaur craze this summer.
Ironically, The Land Before Time was added to Peacock alongside the entire Jurassic Park/World franchise this month, making the service the go-to destination for all things dinosaur.
New Movies on Peacock This Month
The Land Before Time and Jurassic Park are just a drop in the bucket of Peacock’s June additions. Sunday saw the service add all four films in the Jaws franchise, but that’s nothing compared to the dozens of titles that hit the lineup at the start of the month. Below, you can check out the full list of Peacock’s June 1st arrivals.
Adventures of Priscilla Queen of The Desert
Anna and The Apocalypse
The Best Man
The Big Lebowski
The Birdcage
Blue Crush
Bride of Chucky
The ‘Burbs
Capote
Captain Phillips
The Chronicles of Riddick
A Cowgirl’s Story
Daddy Day Care
The Day After Tomorrow
Death Wish
Deep Rising
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights
Erin Brockovich
A Fantastic Woman
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Fifty Shades of Grey
Force Majeure
Happy Gilmore
Horrible Bosses
Horrible Bosses 2
Hot Fuzz
How I Live Now
I am Legend
Jack Reacher
Jennifer’s Body
Jumanji (1995)
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic World
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Kick-Ass 2
Knock Knock
The Land Before Time
Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
Land Before Time III: The Time of The Great Giving
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mamma Mia!
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mechanic
Megamind
Milk
My Little Pony: The Movie
Pariah
Patch Adams
Pitch Black
The Producers (2005)
Riddick
Runaway Bride
Safe House
Saved!
Scooby-Doo
Seed of Chucky
Shaun of The Dead
Stonewall
Take This Waltz
To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar
Tombstone
Up In The Air
Van Helsing
Walking Tall
Wedding Crashers
The Wedding Date
White Bird in a Blizzard
Who We Are – A Chronicle of Racism in America
The World’s End
It’s Ok To Ask Questions, Season 3 (NBC News)
If you don’t have a Peacock subscription but you want to check out The Land Before Time, Jurassic Park, or any of its other offerings, you can sign up for one here.