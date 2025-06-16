Fan-Favorite Animated Dinosaur Movie Is Finally Streaming Again

With a new Jurassic World movie about to hit theaters in a couple of weeks, dinosaurs are once again a popular topic of conversation — especially amongst movie fans. As we all know, Jurassic Park has always been and likely will always be the most beloved dinosaur movie of all time. When you start thinking about what would be second place, there’s a good chance you land on a classic animated film from the 1980s that has been tough to find consistently on streaming services.

You can probably guess that the movie we’re talking about here is none other than The Land Before Time, Don Bluth’s 1988 classic that launched one of the biggest family movie franchises of the video era. The story of Littlefoot, Cera, and the rest of the dinosaur crew trying to return home has resonated with multiple generations of viewers, and the film is now more accessible than it has been in quite a while.

At the start of June, Peacock added The Land Before Time to its streaming lineup, along with the first two sequels: Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure and Land Before Time III: The Time of The Great Giving. This gives families with younger kids who maybe aren’t old enough for Jurassic Park the opportunity to still get in on the dinosaur craze this summer.

Ironically, The Land Before Time was added to Peacock alongside the entire Jurassic Park/World franchise this month, making the service the go-to destination for all things dinosaur.

New Movies on Peacock This Month

The Land Before Time and Jurassic Park are just a drop in the bucket of Peacock’s June additions. Sunday saw the service add all four films in the Jaws franchise, but that’s nothing compared to the dozens of titles that hit the lineup at the start of the month. Below, you can check out the full list of Peacock’s June 1st arrivals.

