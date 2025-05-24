Everything Coming to Peacock in June 2025

June is just around the corner and Peacock is getting a head start on the new month by letting subscribers know about all the major movie and TV additions the service has planned. This week, Peacock released its monthly newsletter and unveiled the complete calendar for June, and it’s filled with some big movie additions.
Starting in June, Peacock will be the exclusive destination for the Jurassic Park franchise, with all six movies becoming available on the service together. This is going to make things really convenient for fans ahead of the release of Jurassic World Rebirth in July.
In the middle of the month, Peacock is going to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Jaws by adding all four Jaws movies to its lineup. You can check out the full rundown of Peacock’s June additions below!
June 1st
Adventures of Priscilla Queen of The Desert
Anna and The Apocalypse
The Best Man
The Big Lebowski
The Birdcage
Blue Crush
Bride of Chucky
The ‘Burbs
Capote
Captain Phillips
The Chronicles of Riddick
A Cowgirl’s Story
Daddy Day Care
The Day After Tomorrow
Death Wish
Deep Rising
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights
Erin Brockovich
A Fantastic Woman
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Fifty Shades of Grey
Force Majeure
Happy Gilmore
Horrible Bosses
Horrible Bosses 2
Hot Fuzz
How I Live Now
I am Legend
Jack Reacher
Jennifer’s Body
Jumanji (1995)
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic World
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Kick-Ass 2
Knock Knock
The Land Before Time
Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
Land Before Time III: The Time of The Great Giving
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mamma Mia!
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mechanic
Megamind
Milk
My Little Pony: The Movie
Pariah
Patch Adams
Pitch Black
The Producers (2005)
Riddick
Runaway Bride
Safe House
Saved!
Scooby-Doo
Seed of Chucky
Shaun of The Dead
Stonewall
Take This Waltz
To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar
Tombstone
Up In The Air
Van Helsing
Walking Tall
Wedding Crashers
The Wedding Date
White Bird in a Blizzard
Who We Are – A Chronicle of Racism in America
The World’s End
It’s Ok To Ask Questions, Season 3 (NBC News)
June 2nd
Bros
NBC Nightly News With Tom Llamas, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, Season 1-5 (Bravo)
June 3rd
American Ninja Warrior, Season 17 – Premiere (NBC)
Below Deck, Season 12 – Premiere (Bravo)
Love Island USA, Season 7 – Premiere, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Love Island: Beyond the Villa Sneak Peek
June 4th
The Blackening
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Miss Universo Latina: El Reality, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
Next Gen NYC, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)
Rams
June 5th
DREAMZZZ, Season 3 (LEGO)
Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Night Swim
Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Summer House, Season 9 – Reunion Part 2, Uncensored (Bravo)
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 7th
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 8th
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 9th
How To Train Your Dragon (2025) Sneak Peek
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Pase a La Fama, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
Ticket to Paradise
June 10th
The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboy Bravoleb Watch Party (Bravo)
June 11th
Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret.
High Ground
Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, Season 1 – Premiere (E!)
NFL Explained
June 12th
Drive-Away Dolls
Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – Finale (Peacock Original)
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 7 – Premiere (Bravo)
Summer House, Season 9 – Under the Covers (Bravo)
June 13th
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Resident Alien, Season 4 – Premiere (USA)
Top Chef, Season 22 – Finale (Bravo)
Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
June 14th
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 15th
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws III
Jaws The Revenge
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 16th
Bravo’s Love Hotel, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 17th
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 19th
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Migration
Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Revival, Season 1 – Premiere (SYFY)
June 20th
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 21st
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 22nd
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 23rd
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 24th
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
New York Homicide, Season 3 – All Episodes, 20 Episodes (Oxygen)
June 26th
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 27th
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 28th
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 29th
Jurassic World Rebirth Sneak Peek
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 30th
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo)