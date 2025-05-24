Everything Coming to Peacock in June 2025

June is just around the corner and Peacock is getting a head start on the new month by letting subscribers know about all the major movie and TV additions the service has planned. This week, Peacock released its monthly newsletter and unveiled the complete calendar for June, and it’s filled with some big movie additions.

Starting in June, Peacock will be the exclusive destination for the Jurassic Park franchise, with all six movies becoming available on the service together. This is going to make things really convenient for fans ahead of the release of Jurassic World Rebirth in July.

In the middle of the month, Peacock is going to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Jaws by adding all four Jaws movies to its lineup. You can check out the full rundown of Peacock’s June additions below!

June 1st

Adventures of Priscilla Queen of The Desert

Anna and The Apocalypse

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Birdcage

Blue Crush

Bride of Chucky

The ‘Burbs

Capote

Captain Phillips

The Chronicles of Riddick

A Cowgirl’s Story

Daddy Day Care

The Day After Tomorrow

Death Wish

Deep Rising

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights

Erin Brockovich

A Fantastic Woman

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades of Grey

Force Majeure

Happy Gilmore

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

Hot Fuzz

How I Live Now

I am Legend

Jack Reacher

Jennifer’s Body

Jumanji (1995)

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Kick-Ass 2

Knock Knock

The Land Before Time

Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

Land Before Time III: The Time of The Great Giving

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mamma Mia!

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mechanic

Megamind

Milk

My Little Pony: The Movie

Pariah

Patch Adams

Pitch Black

The Producers (2005)

Riddick

Runaway Bride

Safe House

Saved!

Scooby-Doo

Seed of Chucky

Shaun of The Dead

Stonewall

Take This Waltz

To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar

Tombstone

Up In The Air

Van Helsing

Walking Tall

Wedding Crashers

The Wedding Date

White Bird in a Blizzard

Who We Are – A Chronicle of Racism in America

The World’s End

It’s Ok To Ask Questions, Season 3 (NBC News)

June 2nd

Bros

NBC Nightly News With Tom Llamas, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, Season 1-5 (Bravo)

June 3rd

American Ninja Warrior, Season 17 – Premiere (NBC)

Below Deck, Season 12 – Premiere (Bravo)

Love Island USA, Season 7 – Premiere, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Love Island: Beyond the Villa Sneak Peek

June 4th

The Blackening

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Miss Universo Latina: El Reality, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)

Next Gen NYC, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)

Rams

June 5th

DREAMZZZ, Season 3 (LEGO)

Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Night Swim

Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Summer House, Season 9 – Reunion Part 2, Uncensored (Bravo)

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 7th

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 8th

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 9th

How To Train Your Dragon (2025) Sneak Peek

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Pase a La Fama, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)

Ticket to Paradise

June 10th

The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboy Bravoleb Watch Party (Bravo)

June 11th

Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret.

High Ground

Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, Season 1 – Premiere (E!)

NFL Explained

June 12th

Drive-Away Dolls

Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – Finale (Peacock Original)

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 7 – Premiere (Bravo)

Summer House, Season 9 – Under the Covers (Bravo)

June 13th

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Resident Alien, Season 4 – Premiere (USA)

Top Chef, Season 22 – Finale (Bravo)

Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo Digital)

June 14th

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 15th

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws III

Jaws The Revenge

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 16th

Bravo’s Love Hotel, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 17th

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 19th

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Migration

Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Revival, Season 1 – Premiere (SYFY)

June 20th

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 21st

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 22nd

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 23rd

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 24th

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

New York Homicide, Season 3 – All Episodes, 20 Episodes (Oxygen)

June 26th

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 27th

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 28th

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 29th

Jurassic World Rebirth Sneak Peek

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 30th

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo)