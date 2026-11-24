Adam Driver said he was developing The Hunt for Ben Solo for free to try to get Disney to make the movie. Driver had wanted to return to the Star Wars franchise as Ben Solo more than anything for a long time. He also had fans behind him as he tried to get the movie made. While the Star Wars sequels were polarizing with many fans, once they were finished, fans wanted to see more of Driver as Ben Solo, who was known as Kylo Ren throughout the three movies. However, while the movie was in development, Disney decided not to follow through with it for a ridiculous reason. The studio said it didn’t make sense for Kylo to return since he died in the movies, even though Palpatine returned to the sequels after dying in the original trilogy.

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Adam Driver appeared on Sam Fragoso’s Talk Easy podcast and talked about the movie, and he admitted to what both he and Steven Soderbergh did to try to get the movie made. “Soderbergh did that for nothing because we were given a lot of confidence,” Driver said. “We worked on it, and no one was paying us to work on it. The only reason why we’re working on it is because we f—ing loved the idea, how we wanted to do it. And I loved that character, and that was it.”

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Adam Driver and Steven Soderbergh Worked for Free on The Hunt for Ben Solo

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

Adam Driver also said in the interview that he, Steven Soderbergh, and Kathleen Kennedy were trying to make The Hunt for Ben Solo on a smaller budget to ensure that it got made. He said the financial side came later because they wanted to ensure it was cheap enough to allow him and Soderbergh to do what they wanted to do with the movie. However, what is most shocking is that Disney executives said they didn’t understand how Ben Solo could return after dying in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. That didn’t make any sense because Palpatine’s return from the dead was explained in the sequels as “Somehow, Palpatine returned.

Driver had said all along that he was open to returning as Ben Solo if the story and director were great. That is when Soderbergh showed up, and he began to work with Jules Asner on creating a story outline. Kennedy was receptive to the idea, and then they brought in Scott Z. Burns to write the screenplay. Driver had everything he wanted. He had Soderbergh as a great director and a script that he said was one of the “coolest” ones that he has ever been a part of. That was when Bob Iger and Alan Bergman rejected the project after the team pitched it to them.

Driver has been very vocal about the rejection this year, including saying that it was “criminal” not to make the movie, especially with Soderbergh as the director. Now, with Driver saying that he and Soderbergh were willing to work on the movie for free, it speaks volumes about how much the two of them wanted to see this story make it to the big screen. Whatever happens, The Hunt for Ben Solo might be one of the biggest missed opportunities in the Star Wars universe.

Are you disappointed not to get to see The Hunt for Ben Solo as a Star Wars movie? Let us know what you wanted to see in the comments below.