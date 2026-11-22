Another day, another ridiculous reason why Disney decided to pass on The Hunt for Ben Solo—the movie that might have eased some of the ill will left behind by the line “Somehow Palpatine has returned.” Now, Adam Driver is telling fans what they’ve pretty much known the entire time: the official reasoning behind Disney’s decision to not move forward with The Hunt for Ben Solo. That reason? Well, Ben is dead, of course—a quandary that Star Wars has successfully tackled multiple times (Darth Maul, anyone? Palpatine, anyone?).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Driver recently sat down with Sam Fragoso on the Talk Easy podcast, where the two discussed everything from his enlistment in the Marine Corps to his time at Juilliard. Of course, the conversation turned to Star Wars, as it usually does, and Driver was frank about why the finished script (penned by Steven Soderbergh) was shelved. “The reason I was told, I’m not going to guess someone’s intention, the reason we got was Ben Solo was dead,” the actor said. The reasoning is flimsy at best, considering that Lucasfilm had thrown its support behind the movie, as well as the fact that Star Wars has never been a story to shy away from the potential to come back from the dead, or a character’s redemption after death. And that’s not even counting the numerous petitions, billboards, and protests that arose after fans heard the news.

Disney Seemingly Thought Coming Back From the Dead Was Too Complicated

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

For one of its animated fares, that might have been the case. But death has never been a hard-and-fast rule in a galaxy far, far away. It’s been a roadblock, sure, but never a definitive ending for a character. With Force Ghosts and the World Between Worlds right there, there were plenty of ways to find Ben Solo—which had obviously been put to use, as Soderbergh’s script was finished by the time it was pitched. It’s also not the first time that Disney has shied away from an IP that centered itself around a villain of sorts. They also canned The Acolyte, a more adult series whose main character used the dark side of the Force, and one that some fans felt was “the first and only real fresh direction for a franchise that is stale and can’t seem to move forward.”

Overall, it’s disappointing that Disney refused to give the film a chance, especially since it was helmed by the iconic Soderbergh, who had an incredible team behind him to bring the script to life—including Driver, who worked with him throughout to bring Ben Solo back. What’s even more disappointing is that Disney now seems intent on relying solely on nostalgia farming to ensure that another reception like the one that the franchise received for The Rise of Skywalker doesn’t happen again, clinging to the beleaguered “Space Dad” trope with Star Wars: Starfighter, as well as the poorly received Mandalorian & Grogu. But it seems that, despite what Dave Filoni hinted at, The Hunt for Ben Solo is officially dead.