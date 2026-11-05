Adam Driver Confirms His Role in a Highly Anticipated Sequel More Than 30 Years in the Making

Adam Driver’s career is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, as the Star Wars actor has recently announced some high-profile projects he’ll be starring in, including Marvel’s X-Men reboot film, in which he’ll play the role of the evil geneticist Mister Sinister (aka “Nathaniel Milbury”). However, there have been rumors that Driver is up for a role in another major film – this one a sequel that’s taken 30 years to get into development.

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The sequel to Michael Mann’s crime-drama classic Heat is now in production, and Adam Driver is confirming his place in an ensemble cast that includes Christian Bale, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Stephen Graham (Adolescence). Based on the 2022 source novel Mann wrote, this could be Driver’s darkest role yet.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Adam Driver confirmed that he is in Heat 2 and will be playing the role of the film’s villain, Otis Wardell. In the novel, Wardell is a violent home invader, murderer, and serial rapist operating in Chicago in the late 1980s. He becomes the target of cop Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino’s role in the first film) while also stalking Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro’s role) and his crew. The triangle of crime, violence, and countermoves extends from the ’80s through the events of Heat and into events that occur years after the first film, as Vincent, Otis, and Chris Shiherilis (Val Kilmer’s role) are all reunited for a brutal showdown that stretches from LA to Mexico and Indonesia.

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As stated, Otis Wardell is one of the darkest, most violent, and depraved crime-drama villains we’ve seen in years, and it’s already giving us chills to think about Adam Driver dipping into a villain role this frightening. Driver’s signature is his idiosyncratic and unpredictable manner, which made Kylo Ren a compelling villain who still lives on in the viral glory of memes and clips. With his arc stretching through the ’80s, ’90s, and ’00s, Driver could also get several different looks as Otis.

“Heat is a masterpiece,” Adam Driver told Rich Eisen. “I love Michael, I loved working with him [on] Ferrari, but working on this? I’m excited. The cast is so awesome.”

In Heat 2, Stephen Graham will take over the role of a younger Neil McCauley, while Leonardo DiCaprio will play Chris Shiherlis (arguably the novel’s true protagonist) in the past, present, and future. Christian Bale will take on the same kind of arc to play Vincent Hanna, while other actors like Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Fantastic Four: First Steps), Odessa Young (Springstein: Deliver Me To Nowhere), and Jason Clarke (Zero Dark Thirty) are all rumored for some of the supporting roles in the story.

Heat 2 is currently in production. Are you ready to see Adam Driver play a major villain role again?