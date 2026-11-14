Adam Driver’s Harsh Response to Disney After Killing the Kylo Ren Solo Movie: “Criminal”

Fans of the Star Wars sequel films, and, maybe more importantly, Kylo Ren, aren’t the only ones who are still having big feelings about Lucasfilm’s baffling choice to pass on the nearly finished script for The Hunt for Ben Solo. Kylo Ren himself, Adam Driver, is still in disbelief that Disney and Lucasfilm said no to a Steven Soderbergh-penned script, one that the actor himself spent over two years collaborating with the filmmaker on, calling the choice to scrap the project “criminal.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While speaking with the Associated Press about his new film Paper Tiger, Driver took a few moments to touch on the disappointment that came with the news that The Hunt for Ben Solo was being scrapped—feelings that match those of the character’s biggest fans and Soderbergh himself. “For me it was: Steven Soderbergh wants to make a Star Wars film. What are we debating? It’s what it is. It’s criminal. Or it felt criminal,” he said. Driver then went on to talk about what came next, adding, “We’re all moving on. On to the next. And Steven already has something else that’s one of the best things he’s ever written.”

The Hunt for Ben Solo Would Have Been Huge for Star Wars

It’s no secret that Star Wars—and JJ Abrams, more specifically—had no idea what to do with a character like Kylo Ren—or, more importantly, a character like Ben Solo. Instead, the director took what many fans called the “easy way out,” offering redemption through a pointless death that only made an already murky movie feel even murkier. But a follow-up film, one that explored the nuances of such a character, especially in the hands of an iconic filmmaker like Soderbergh, could have been the solution to that problem, bringing Star Wars films back up to their former caliber. But because Disney execs couldn’t conceive of how Ben Solo could possibly return after dying in The Rise of Skywalker, they refused to take a chance on the film.

Dropping the news that there was a script in play back in October of 2025, Driver said, “I always was interested in doing another Star Wars. I had been talking about doing another one since 2021. Kathleen [Kennedy] had reached out. I always said: ‘With a great director and a great story, I’d be there in a second.’ I loved that character and loved playing him.” And that was all fans needed to start what amounted to a pretty epic hype train—one that only grew in pitch and fervor when it was announced that the movie was officially dead. Billboards went up, petitions were passed around, and an entire section of the internet came together in hopes of making this film a reality. But it seems that it was all for naught, and that Lucasfilm wasn’t interested in taking that particular risk, with Driver adding the final nail in the coffin: “I think the ship has sailed, though.”

What are your thoughts on Disney passing on The Hunt for Ben Solo? Personally, I felt like it was the perfect opportunity to get their films back to the same caliber as their recent shows (Andor, anyone?). Let us know your take in the comments.