“Frustrated” Steven Soderbergh Breaks Silence on Canceled Star Wars Movie & Ben Solo Return

Lucasfilm has released an abundance of new Star Wars movie and TV shows since being acquired by Disney, but there’s also an ever-growing list of unrealized projects. Perhaps the most confounding amongst those is The Hunt for Ben Solo, a film that would have reunited Adam Driver with his Logan Lucky director Steven Soderbergh. Lucasfilm had a completed script in place they were very excited about, but Disney decided to pull the plug after executives couldn’t understand how Ben Solo was still alive after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It was a very frustrating development that upset many Star Wars fans, and Soderbergh himself shares that sentiment.

Speaking with BKMAG, Soderbergh discussed his Star Wars experience, sharing his thoughts on former Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy’s take on the situation. “No, it was no surprise that she was frustrated. We were all frustrated. You know, that was two and a half years of free work for me and Adam [Driver], and Rebecca Blunt,” he said. “When Adam and I discussed him talking about it publicly, I said, ‘Look, do not editorialize or speculate about the why. Just say what happened, because all we know is what happened.’ The stated reason was ‘We don’t think Ben Solo could be alive.’ And that was all we were told. And so there’s nothing to do about it, you know, except move on. And as I posted, I’d kind of made the movie in my head, and just felt bad that nobody else was going to get to see it. I thought the conversation was strictly going to be a practical one—where they go, what is this going to cost? And I had a really good answer for that. But it never even got to that point. It’s insane. We’re all very disappointed.”

Could The Hunt for Ben Solo Be Revived Under New Disney Leadership?

In the months since Driver revealed the existence of The Hunt for Ben Solo, there was an outpouring of support as Star Wars fans campaigned for the project to be revived. Despite that passionate response, it does not appear such a revival is in the cards. Reports indicate there are “no plans” for Driver to return to the franchise, but there’s always the possibility things could change — especially now that Disney is undergoing a change in leadership. It’s been announced that Josh D’Amaro is becoming the company’s new CEO, replacing the outgoing Bob Iger.

Since it was Disney that put the kibosh on The Hunt for Ben Solo, the argument here is that different voices at the top could feel differently about the movie and decide to give it the green light. The Mouse House opting to cancel the film was quite curious, as it was the first time Disney rejected a finished movie script from Lucasfilm. Given the numerous behind-the-scenes issues that have plagued many Star Wars projects over the years (New Jedi Order has cycled through multiple writers since it was first announced in 2023), one would have thought Disney would be enthusiastic about a completed Star Wars script from such a talented creative team.

Of course, it’s not just Disney going through a transitional period. Lucasfilm now has new leadership, with Dave Filoni and Lynwen Brennan taking over as co-presidents, replacing Kathleen Kennedy. Kennedy was the one who originally approved the Hunt for Ben Solo script on Lucasfilm’s end, and while Filoni and Brennan worked under her during her tenure as studio president, the pair likely have their own vision for what the future of Star Wars should look like. Before Disney is asked to entertain the possibility of reviving The Hunt for Ben Solo, Lucasfilm’s head honchos have to feel it’s the right move, and there’s no guarantee that will happen.

It remains to be seen how Star Wars will take shape under Filoni and Brennan’s watch. The next two movies, The Mandalorian and Grogu and Star Wars: Starfighter, were green lit by Kennedy, and it could be a while before fans learn what comes next. No Star Wars movies have been officially dated after Starfighter in 2027, and there’s no shortage of projects on the table. In her exit interview, Kennedy hinted that Filoni and Brennan are champions of Simon Kinberg’s film trilogy (which is rumored to bring back Rey), but nothing is set in stone. Any studio president would be lucky to work with a director like Soderbergh, so it would be great if Filoni and Co. could find a spot for The Hunt for Ben Solo, particularly if other films continue to struggle to get off the ground.

