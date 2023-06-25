Adam Sandler Celebrates Teen Golfer Named "Happy" Gilmore

Adam Sandler has made many iconic comedies throughout his career, and one fan-favorite was the 1996 classic, Happy Gilmore. In the film, Sandler's Happy Gilmore gives up on his dreams of being a hockey player to pursue golf. Now, a real-life "Happy" Gilmore is following in the fictional character's footsteps. According to Deadline, the teen announced that he will attend Indiana's Ball State University and compete on the school's golf team, and the news caught the attention of Sandler.

"I am very excited to announce that I have committed to continue my academic and golf career at Ball State University. I am very grateful for the opportunity Coach Fleck has given me! I would like to thank my family, my friends and coaches who push me everyday! @BallStateMGolf," the real Happy Gilmore shared on Twitter. "Go get em Happy. Pulling for you," Sandler replied. You can check out the tweets below:

Go get em Happy. Pulling for you. https://t.co/4o4LOoAWDN — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) June 23, 2023

Gilmore's real first name is Landon but took on the nickname "Happy" when he started competing in tournaments. "My mom said it was before this, but I really remember it when I was like 9 years old," Gilmore told the Indianapolis Star last year. "Then when I was like 13, I started going by 'Happy' all the time."

In 2021, Sandler had some fun celebrating the 25th anniversary of Happy Gilmore. The actor recreated his characters' famous golf swing and feuded with some of the movie's villains. All of the love for the movie had people talking about a sequel. In fact, Sandler and Christopher McDonald (Shooter McGavin) had a chat with the Golf Channel and when asked about a sequel, Sander said he would be into the idea and jokingly agreed to greenlight it.

"It has not been discussed," Sandler said of a sequel. "But it certainly has been discussed on the Internet, and believe me, that Senior Tour idea… it would be so amazing." The host asked Sandler and McDonald if they're both in and if he could announce that the project had been greenlit. McDonald gave a thumbs up Sandler replied, "Yes, yes you can greenlight this." The announcement is jokingly made before McDonald adds, "Yes, I am in. I would love to do it. Everyone's been screaming for it like Adam said on the Internet and, you know, I just gotta say it would be a complete blast, the Senior Tour with us two, oh my god."

