Happy Gilmore Villains Feud With Adam Sandler

Earier today, comedian and actor Adam Sandler took to social media to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Happy Gilmore with a recreation of the title hero's famous golf shot from the 1996 comedy hit. All this time later, Happy Gilmore remains one of Sandler's most beloved films -- so much so that even the bad guys wanted in on the action. When Sandler took his shot, he dedicated it to Shooter McGavin, his onscreen rival played by Christopher McDonald. Not to be outdone, McDonald shared his own video in response to Sandler's, making this one of the lowest-key digital movie reunions of the COVID era and hammering home a point Shooter would approve of: "drive for the show, putt for the dough."

When he invited a response from "Hal," the villain played by Ben Stiller in the film, McDonald touched off a hilarious series of folllow-up tweets.

You can check it all out below.

Happy loves you all! Thanks for everything! pic.twitter.com/p1aY9JcFWh — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 16, 2021

That’s a beautiful swing Mr. Gilmore. Congrats on your anniversary, and being such a loving grandson. So happy to be a small part of taking good care of her during her “golden years”. 😉 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) February 16, 2021

Loving grandson? That deadbeat Gilmore didn’t even have a job and couldn’t even house the person who helped raise him. I treated Grandma way better than Happy ever did. Even offered Grandma a maid position. People forget that. https://t.co/jfrCMqKGqF — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) February 16, 2021

Even the Subway sandwich chain got in on the fun -- and got roasted by Shooter McGavin's Twitter account for its trouble. The brand, which has frequent ties to fan-favorite entertainment (remember the campaign to buy subs and save Chuck?), congratulated Sandler on the shot -- and McGavin wasn't having any of it.

You’re dead to me SUBWAY. Bailed Gilmore out after he assaulted Bob Barker. Who won that fight anyway? @AdamSandler https://t.co/2603acrL9a — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) February 17, 2021

While Sandler currently has an overall deal with Netflix and has been creating original movies for the streaming giant for years, Happy Gilmore wasn't grandfathered in, and is streaming on HBO Max.

