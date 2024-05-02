Oscar Isaac and Kristen Stewart Teaming Up for Vampire Thriller From Mandy Director

Kristen Stewart became a household name thanks to the Twilight movies, and now the star is returning to the world of vampires in a new film from Mandy director, Panos Cosmatos. Flesh of the Gods is a new vampire thriller that's also set to star Star Wars and Marvel alum, Oscar Isaac. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Adam McKay is producing the project with Betsy Koch through their Hyperobject Industries production company. Isaac is also producing with Gena Konstantinakos under their Mad Gene Media banner.

Flesh of the Gods is "set in Los Angeles during the glittering 1980s." The movie does not yet have a distributor, so CAA and WME will handle domestic rights sales while XYZ Films will handle international sales at this year's Marché du Film at Cannes. The film is being written by Se7en scribe, Andrew Kevin Walker from a story he created with Cosmatos. You can read a description of the movie below:

"Per the producers, the story follows a married couple, Raoul (Isaac) and Alex (Stewart), who descend each evening from their luxury skyscraper condo and head into an electric nighttime realm of '80s LA. When they cross paths with the mysterious and enigmatic woman and her hard-partying cabal, Raoul and Alex are seduced into a glamorous, surrealistic world of hedonism, thrills, and violence."

"Like Los Angeles itself, Flesh of the Gods inhabits the liminal realm between fantasy and nightmare," Cosmatos explained in a statement. "Both propulsive and hypnotic, Flesh will take you on a hot rod joy ride deep into the glittering heart of hell."

Kristen Stewart Talks Twilight's Romance:

Twilight is centered on the forbidden supernatural romance between Bella Swan (Stewart) and Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), and the franchise continues to have a huge fan base over 15 years after the first movie premiered. In a recent interview on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Stewart offered her take on Bella and Edward's romance and revealed she would have dumped Edward.

"Yeah, but, he was trying to sort of control whether or not she made choices for herself," Stewart argued. "I would've broken up with him immediately... I mean if I was like, 'Hey, I want to try that,' and he was like, 'No, this is just for me,' I would be like, 'Well, this is also just for me. My whole life. Without you.'"

Stay tuned for more updates about Flesh of the Gods, which is expected to go into production later this year.