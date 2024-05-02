Pitch Perfect 4 in the Works, Says Rebel Wilson

Back in 2012, the world of a cappella was changed forever when Pitch Perfect hit theaters. The musical romp went on to spark two sequels, Pitch Perfect 2 (2015) and Pitch Perfect 3 (2017), in addition to the Peacock series, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (2022). The film starred some big names as the Barden Bellas, including Bridesmaids alum, Rebel Wilson as Fat Amy. Wilson appeared in all three films, and she recently gave fans hope when asked about a fourth installment.

"Hopefully, there's a fourth one in the works. There is one being developed. I mean, I know we're older now, so I don't exactly know what the storyline's going to be. I guess they've got to get the script right first, which is the age-old dilemma," Wilson shared with BBC Radio 2.

Why Was Bumper in Berlin Canceled?

In January of 2023, Peacock announced that Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin had been renewed for a second season. However, the streamers shocked fans back in September by reversing the decision. At the time, Peacock argued that the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes were partially to blame for the cancellation. Universal claimed that the work stoppage combined with production delays were behind the decision. They knew the series was not going to make the release date it had set earlier in the year, but pre-production on Season 2 had not even begun when the WGA first walked to the picket line.

The cancellation was a surprise considering Peacock was excited about the future of Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.

"We knew fans of the Pitch Perfect franchise were going to sing the praises of Bumper in Berlin and enjoy seeing a new side of Adam Devine's character," Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, wrote in a previous statement. "Along with our partners at UTV, Megan Amram, Elizabeth Banks, and Max Handelman crafted an incredibly unique and charming story with new takes on iconic songs. We can't wait to dive further into this new hit with Peacock audiences."

Stay tuned for more updates about the Pitch Perfect franchise.