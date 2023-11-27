Adidas Reveals "Shelltoe" Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Shoes

Fans of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will soon be able to get their hands on special edition "Shelltoe" shoes. This year saw the release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, a new animated film that takes the four turtles back to their roots, with their voice roles being played by actual teenagers. The film from Paramount Pictures was an instant success, spawning a sequel and spinoff that are already in development. With the TMNT popularity at an all-time high, Adidas has decided to get in on the excitement with some special Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-themed sneakers.

Complex (via Kicks Finder on X) reports Adidas is releasing a line of its Superstar sneakers that will be based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The official collaboration will use the "Shelltoe" nickname. The "Shelltoe" TMNT shoes are reportedly arriving in February 2024, with two more designs coming in April. Though an Adidas source claims the launch date is being pushed back to March. 2024 is also the 40th anniversary of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, so it's likely we'll see even more collaborations and celebrations as the year progresses.

What do Adidas' Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles shoes look like?

There are images of the Adidas "Shelltoe" Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles shoes. The upper half of the shoes are green with the bottom whites taking on the turtle shell pattern design. The laces have a monogram charm that features the turtles' iconic ninja mask. There are also two set of sock liners and the tongue features the words "Ninja Power!"

Each order of the sneakers will come with a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles black-and-white comic from their creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, action-figure packaging, and retails for $130 per an Adidas document.

Kevin Eastman shares hopes for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem sequel

Speaking in an interview with ComicBook.com, we asked Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman if there were any other elements or characters from TMNT he hopes to see on the big screen. He revealed that luckily they've been fortunate to have that with one of the shows, but the potential for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem's sequel is very clear.

"Through the experience of the Nickelodeon 2012 animated series, which just wonderfully brought in some original concepts from the original cartoon series to all the elements, the Tricetons had such a big role in there. So we've been lucky enough to experience this in so many ways and so many opportunities. I look forward to seeing where the sequels to Mutant Mayhem are going to go; not just the series, but the next movie because, you know, you've got Casey Jones waiting in the wings. You've got Krang out there, and you've got the Rock Soldiers and Neutrinos. So I'm, I'm pretty pumped."

Regarding the inclusion of those new characters, Eastman revealed how one of the film's biggest twists on the TMNT mythology ended up becoming one of his favorite parts.

"I want to point out the original concept of having the other mutants be born from the same source, the same well, if you will, as the turtles, it really was just a wonderfully unique idea," he said. "When you have that moment where they're like, 'There's more of us?' it's like sort of we're not alone. It really resonated on so many levels. That just, it was one of my favorite of many parts of this movie."