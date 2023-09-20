Shell yeah! Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the animated reboot of the heroes in a half-shell, is now available to stream online. The Nickelodeon feature film hit theaters in early August and already spawned an upcoming theatrical sequel and spin-off TV series and a video game sequel about teen turtle brothers Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), Raphael (Brady Noon), Donatello (Micah Abbey), and Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.). And now one of the best-reviewed summer movies is surfacing from out of the sewers and into home theaters.

Below, keep reading to find out how to stream Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem online and where to buy the TMNT reboot on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Where to Watch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Online



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is now available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. New subscribers can sign up for a 7-day free Paramount Plus trial to stream TMNT: Mutant Mayhem and other blockbuster titles like Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and Top Gun: Maverick, as well as more Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies and TV shows.

Paramount+ plans start at $5.99/month or $59.99/year for Paramount+ Essential (with ads) or $11.99/month or $119.99/year for the Paramount+ With SHOWTIME (no ads) bundle. Visit paramountplus.com or download the Paramount+ app from the Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon, or Roku and start streaming now.

How to Watch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Online Without Paramount Plus



Don't have a Paramount+ subscription? You can watch now by purchasing the movie for digital download for $19.99 on retailers like Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Redbox, and YouTube.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Blu-ray Release Date



The new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie is scheduled to release on physical formats on November 21st. TMNT: Mutant Mayhem will be available to own on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and as a 4K steelbook.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Voice Actors



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem features the voices of Nicolas Cantu (The Walking Dead: World Beyond) as Leo, Brady Noon (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers) as Ralph, Micah Abbey (Cousins for Life) as Donny, and Shamon Brown Jr. (The Chi) as Mikey. Jackie Chan (Rush Hour) voices the turtles' rat sensei Splinter, and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) plays their human ally April O'Neil. Rounding out the cast are Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live) as Cynthia Utom and Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) as scientist Baxter Stockman, creator of the mutant ooze.

The Mutant Mayhem voice cast features Ice Cube (Ride Along) as SuperFly, leader of a gang of mutants that includes Seth Rogen (The Super Mario Bros. Movie) as Bebop, John Cena (Fast X) as Rocksteady, Hannibal Buress (Spider-Man: No Way Home) as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne (Insidious: The Red Door) as Leatherhead, Natasha Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows) as Wingnut, Post Malone (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) as Ray Fillet, and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) as Mondo Gecko.

TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Age Rating



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is rated PG for sequences of violence and action, language and impolite material.

What Is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem About?

The official logline: "After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them." Watch the trailer below.

