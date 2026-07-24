Adria Arjona Addresses Wonder Woman Rumors, History With James Gunn

In April, Adria Arjona was confirmed to be joining the cast of the upcoming Superman sequel movie, Man of Tomorrow, but her role wasn’t clear, with some outlets indicating she’s playing Maxima and others saying it’s being kept secret. It didn’t take long for fans to begin speculating that Arjona was stepping into the iconic role of Wonder Woman, who hasn’t been officially cast in James Gunn’s DCU thus far. This will no doubt be a critical part in the DCU, so it makes sense that fans are eager to discover whether Arjona could indeed be playing this fan-favorite hero.

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Arjona has also more than proven her ability to do so. Recently, Arjona played a pivotal character in Andor—largely considered one of Star Wars’ best TV shows if not the single best overall—as Bix Caleen. Particularly in season 2, Arjona was brilliant in the role, which demanded considerable acting chops and a range of skills, from action sequences to emotionally intense scenes. For that reason, Arjona seems like a great fit for the DCU’s Wonder Woman, and finally, Arjona herself has commented on these rumors.

Adria Arjona Gives Careful Response to Wonder Woman Questions

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm

Adria Arjona was asked about her potential role as Wonder Woman directly, and her answer was a carefully-worded one—although, notably, she did not deny it. Her first response was to say that she loves James Gunn and explain that Gunn gave her the first role she ever landed in a movie, in addition to saying, “Funny that you asked me that.” Then, along with calling Gunn “family,” Arjona said, “I’m so happy to be part of the DC Universe.” Obviously, that’s quite far from confirming her role as Wonder Woman.

Adria Arjona is asked about Wonder Woman rumors and Man of Tomorrow



(via @EW) pic.twitter.com/nOSXPJicg7 — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) July 23, 2026

Yet, the possibility is very much still on the table. If Arjona was truly confirmed to be cast as Maxima, one would think that she would shut down the rumors and say she isn’t playing Wonder Woman. Granted, there are reasons not to do so, including to build up mystery and therefore interest in the movie, but Arjona’s response does seem to leave the door open for the possibility that she is secretly cast as Wonder Woman, even with that taken into account.

Sadly, it might be quite some time before audiences learn the truth. Man of Tomorrow is slated for July 9, 2027—nearly a full year away—and this seems like one of the details that will remain tightly under wraps until that movie is released, similar to the secrecy around Sadie Sink’s character in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Audiences who are hoping to see Arjona step into those shoes shouldn’t be discouraged yet, though. Based on Arjona’s response, the speculation might be right after all, and there’s little question that she would make an excellent Wonder Woman.

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