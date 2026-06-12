The DCU’s Wonder Woman Casting Speculation Addressed by Lobo Star Jason Momoa

The DC Universe is in full swing, and while fans gear up for the releases of Supergirl and Clayface this year, there are plenty of other projects in various stages of development — some of which will focus on DC’s heavy hitters. We know that Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira is working on a script for a new Wonder Woman movie, which will be the character’s first feature film since 2020’s Wonder Woman 1984. As that screenplay comes together, fans can’t help but speculate who will play Diana Prince this time around. Andor star Adria Arjona has long been a popular pick, and now Jason Momoa (who’s dating Arjona) has weighed in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In an interview with Screen Rant while promoting the release of Supergirl (in which he stars as Lobo), Momoa was asked which DC characters he’d most want Lobo to interact with. “Wonder Woman would be just as great,” he said. That response led to a brief discussion on the possibility of Arjona playing that role, to which Momoa said, “She’s hot.”

Could Adria Arjona Be Wonder Woman in the DCU?

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm

What’s interesting about this exchange is that Arjona is already part of the DCU family. She’s been cast in next summer’s Man of Tomorrow, but there’s been no official confirmation about her role just yet (even though reports of her casting came out in April). Some believe she’s in line to play Maxima, the queen of Almerac who targets Superman because she feels he is the only one deserving to be her mate. Others are holding on to the theory that Arjona is actually Wonder Woman, and the Maxima reports are simply a red herring. DC Studios co-head and Man of Tomorrow director James Gunn is no stranger to addressing speculation on social media, but he’s remained mum regarding Arjona.

Based on what we know about Man of Tomorrow so far, Maxima feels like the safer bet. In DC Comics, Maxima has a bit of a history with Man of Tomorrow villain Brainiac. She could start the film as Brainiac’s unwilling ally (mirroring her role in the “Panic in the Sky” storyline) before she switches sides and aids Superman. Maxima is typically morally ambiguous, so this would be a way to tap into that aspect of the character. In contrast, introducing the DCU’s Wonder Woman in Man of Tomorrow could be a step too far. The film has a ton on its plate already, and Wonder Woman will be such a massive part of the DCU moving forward that it would arguably be better to save her for a solo project where she can be the main focus.

Arjona would excel as either character, but it’s easy to understand why fans are interested in her becoming Wonder Woman. Her skill set reads as an ideal fit for Diana; Arjona has plenty of experience balancing character drama and action in a large-scale franchise (see: her exemplary work in Andor), so she would be able to handle both set pieces and smaller moments with ease. She’s also been rising up the ranks over the past handful of years with turns in films like Hit Man and Splitsville. The feeling is she’s earned a leading role in a superhero series, and there aren’t many bigger parts than Wonder Woman.

All that said, Maxima could be a huge deal as well. In the comics, she’s been part of the Justice League and Justice League International, so depending on how her arc unfolds in the DCU (assuming that’s who Arjona is playing, of course), she could have a meaningful future in the franchise moving forward. It’ll be interesting to see how this all shakes out. Man of Tomorrow is currently in production, and set photos and videos have started to circulate online. Fans will certainly be keeping an eye out for Arjona to see if there are any clues about her mystery role.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!