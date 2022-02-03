Alamo Drafthouse Announces New Theaters, Expansion to Chicago, St. Louis, and Birmingham

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has announced a seven-theater expansion is coming to the fan-favorite independent exhibitor including three brand new cities getting their own Alamo location including Chicago, Illinois, St. Louis, Missouri, and Birmingham, Alabama. The four other locations that are being added include new Drafthouse theaters in Staten Island, New York; Arlington, Virginia; Glendale, Colorado; and Grand Prairie, Texas. These theaters join the other 40 Alamo Alamo Drafthouse locations around the country. According to a press release from Alamo each of these new locations will include “state-of-the-art laser projection, immersive surround sound, and luxury recliners in all auditoriums,” while also continuing the company’s “commitment to preserving 35mm film.” Only the St. Louis and Staten Island locations are confirmed to project on film however.

“We’re so thankful for the continued strength and recovery of the theater industry thanks to a packed slate of titles in 2022,” Alamo Drafthouse CEO Shelli Taylor said in a statement “And we’re very eager to bring the unique Alamo Drafthouse experience to Chicago, St. Louis, Birmingham, and beyond.” Added Alamo Drafthouse founder and Executive Chairman Tim League: “Curating a diverse mix of films and showcasing independent artists has always been a passion of ours. Expanding our reach into new cities allows us to celebrate these filmmakers with a wider audience.”

Alamo also confirmed they will expand their “The Big Show” experience, their version of Premium Large Format theaters featuring a 66′ wide by 28′ tall curved screen with immersive Dolby Atmos audio technology. Each of the newly announced locations will also include “separate full-service bars featuring craft cocktails, wine, and local craft beers on tap.”

Details on each new location per their press release can be found below:

Staten Island, NY

Alamo Drafthouse continues to expand their footprint in NYC with the highly-anticipated Alamo Drafthouse Staten Island. This kung-fu-themed theater will feature 9 screens, 893 fully-reclining seats, 35mm projection, and the company’s acclaimed menu of appetizers, entrees, desserts, and full bar available for delivery to guests’ seats.

The new theater will also feature The Flying Guillotine bar, a collaboration with Wu-Tang Clan founder RZA. Similar to The House of Wax and The Press Room bars at their other NYC locations, The Flying Guillotine will be a celebration of a unique piece of cinema history, in this case, the history of martial arts films.In addition to the requisite beer, wine and craft cocktail program, The Flying Guillotine decor will draw inspiration from the pages of the recent Mondo Publishing release THESE FISTS BREAK BRICKS by Grady Hendrix and Chris Pogalli and feature numerous displays of martial arts memorabilia and posters.The bar will also feature an all-martial arts free-rental video store.

Alamo Drafthouse Staten Island is slated to open Spring 2022.

Chicago, IL

The company is also opening their first theater in Chicago with Alamo Drafthouse Wrigleyville. Opening in the Windy City has been a long-time goal for Alamo Drafthouse, and this new theater marks an important milestone for the company. The 6-screen theater will be located in the historic Wrigleyville neighborhood, directly across the street from the beloved Wrigley Field in the Addison And Clark development.

The company will be bringing its unique brand of cinema eateries to Chicago Fall 2022. Chicago cinephiles can even enter to win a year of unlimited free movies through Alamo Drafthouse’s monthly subscription service, Season Pass, along with free Cubs tickets. Entry can be obtained by joining Alamo Victory, their free rewards program, and signing up for the Chicago newsletter.

Arlington, VA

Following hot on the heels of the new Alamo Drafthouse DC Bryant Street, the company will be collaborating with franchise partners Cojeaux Cinemas, LLC once again on Alamo Drafthouse National Landing. The new 9-screen theater will be located in the Crystal City neighborhood of National Landing in Arlington, Virginia, and is expected to open Fall 2022. Cojeaux Cinemas, LLC also operates three other Alamo Drafthouse franchises in Virginia.

St. Louis, MO

The Gateway City will be joining the Alamo Drafthouse family with a 10-screen theater located at the City Foundry STL development in St. Louis’ Midtown district. The new Alamo Drafthouse St. Louis will be a collaboration with franchise partner St. Louis Alamo Movies, LLC and is expected to open Fall 2022.

Glendale, CO

With all three of the company’s other Denver-area theaters now reopened, Alamo Drafthouse is excited to announce a new Glendale, CO, location in the Glendale Entertainment District. The new 9-screen theater will be opening in collaboration with franchise partners Alamo GlenCo Theater, LLC near the end of 2023.

Grand Prairie, TX

Alamo Drafthouse has a new Grand Prairie, TX, location joining their six other DFW metroplex theaters. Alamo Drafthouse Grand Prairie will be a 10-screen theater from franchise partner Alamo Grand Prairie Bardin, LLC, with a planned opening in the beginning of 2024.

Birmingham, AL

Alamo Drafthouse is also headed to the Magic City with their first theater in Birmingham. The 9-screen Alamo Drafthouse Birmingham broke ground at the historic Powell Avenue Steam Plant in the city’s Parkside District on February 3rd, and is being brought to the new region by franchise partners Birmingham Alamo Movies, LLC. Birmingham residents can expect to enjoy Alamo Drafthouse’s unique cinema experience in Spring 2024. Future guests can keep up to date on the latest news by joining Alamo Victory. When they do, they’ll be automatically entered to win a year of free movies via Alamo Drafthouse’s Season Pass subscription service. Full rules can be found HERE.