Cheddar Goblin to Host Alamo's Mandy Watch Party on New Year's Eve

The Alamo Drafthouse is preparing themselves to welcome the end of the worst year ever, with a celebration hosted by the Cheddar Goblin. The fictional pasta mascot from Mandy is set to ring in 2021 with a watch party beginning at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, online and with help from Legion M, the fan-owned entertainment company that made Mandy a reality. Alamo Drafthouse says they plan to "ring in the close of the wildest (bad) year of our lives with the wildest (good) party of our lives," and promises to "put 2020 out of its misery" in an online, virtual New Year's Eve party.

The event will include an 8-bit Ball Drop Bash from 10 pm CT until 3 a.m. on January 1, and there are various ticket packages, ranging from simple admission to the party to something with a lot more perks.

The Mandy watch party is optional, but who is going to want to close out 2020 by watchin gone of the weirdest films in recent memory, all hosted by the one-and-only Cheddar Goblin (voiced by Henry Zebrowski)? After the party, attendees will be transformed into an 8-bit avatar for an UnCAGED virtual party at the Alamo Drafthouse Highball.

The theater chain is promising an "epic night of live music, comedy, poetry, magic, games, quests, karaoke, virtual dance floors, poker, and surprise celebrity drop-ins, available on any computer with the internet (note Chrome browser is required for the optional watch party)."

Here's what the various ticket levels look like:

Standard Ticket - $25

Admission for one person/computer to the UnCaged NYE Party (10 pm- 3 am CST)

Gold Ticket - $35

Admission to the MANDY Watch Party hosted by the Cheddar Goblin (Henry Zebrowski) and friends in the Alamo Virtual theater. (8 pm CST)

Admission for one person/computer to the UnCaged NYE Party (10 pm- 3 am CST)

NOTE: Chrome browser required for the watch party

VIP ticket - $80

Admission for TWO people/computers to the UnCaged NYE Party (10 pm- 3 am CST)

Admission to the MANDY Watch Party host by the Cheddar Goblin (Henry Zebrowski) and friends in the Alamo Virtual theater. (8 pm CST)

Access to the Legion M VIP lounge/karaoke room

Free box of DeVane brand Cheddar Goblin Mac and Cheese

Free Mondo Cheddar Goblin 252 piece double-sided puzzle.

UnCaged 2020 event t-shirt

NOTE: Chrome browser required for the watch party

VIP Private Highball Room rental - $400 ($50 per person)

A private Highball themed Karaoke/game room for you and your crew. You and 7 of your friends can still hang out on NYE. Explore the party, dance to the DJs, adventure on quests, or spend the whole time in your private themed room singing karaoke and playing on your own gaming tables!

7 gold tickets to gift to your friends

1 VIP ticket for you (VIP ticket includes access for 2 devices).

NOTE: Chrome browser required for the watch party

Event space map, instructions, and passwords to come in your welcome kit.

Fans can get their tickets at the Drafthouse website.