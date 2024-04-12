Alien: Romulus Footage Revealed at CinemaCon

Disney's presentation has been a big one at CinemaCon today as the company shared footage of films such as Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Deadpool & Wolverine, Captain America: Brave New World, and more. The studio also shared a look at Alien: Romulus from director Fede Álvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe). During the event, the presenters shared a message from original Alien director and Alien: Romulus producer, Ridley Scott: "It's f*cking great." They also revealed some footage from the highly-anticipated movie.

Alien: Romulus is a sci-fi/horror-thriller that is taking the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots. You can read a description here: "While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie's Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), Aileen Wu. Fede Álvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don't Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O'Bannon and Ronald Shusett."

You can read the CinemaCon description for Alien: Romulus below:

Alien: Romulus Footage Description Revealed:

During the CinemaCon presentation, Alvarez and Scott sent a message and introduced a special look at Alien: Romulus. The footage begins with two young girls discovering a body. Another man is looking around the ship, which is glowing with red lights while encased samples begin to move.

A piece of technology shows that there is a light that can see through body parts, showing ligaments and bones. The aforementioned man has a button on his neck, which is pushed, prompting him to freeze and stare up at the ceiling while his eyes roll back and he reboots. Meanwhile, aliens are hatching in front of him and dropping into the water at his feet. The rest of the crew notices something swimming by but are unaware... until one of them gets knocked over.

The creature jumps out and tries to hug his face, but gets launched into the glass. Another jumps off of a frozen Andy (David Jonsson) onto another's face, jabbing its legs into his mouth and eyes. The crew tries to close doors behind them to escape, but one of the aliens gets through, prompting them to swat it back into glass, which cracks and lets them all in.

In the end, one of the crew gets wrecked in the face by one of the facehuggers. In another clip, a character is not feeling well and grips their chest. The device to see through the body is used, showing the alien trying to break out of their ribs. They collapse, foam at the mouth, convulse, and accidentally kick the ship into motion before the alien bursts out of their chest. It's a bloody, visceral moment. The ship continues floating until it eventually crashes into a bigger one.

Finally, the presentation shows a teaser trailer filled with chaos, full-grown Xenomorphs, and terror.

Alien: Romulus hits theaters on August 16th.