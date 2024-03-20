Alien: Romulus Gets Official Poster

Today brought our first official look at the upcoming Alien: Romulus, as fans were given not only the first teaser trailer for the movie, but also an official poster. Understandably, with the built-in fan base of the sci-fi franchise, the poster doesn't have to do much to excite fans about the adventure that is about to unfold, as it merely features a glimpse of a drooling, grimacing xenomorph. With prequels like Prometheus and Alien: Covenant leaning more into the artificial intelligence angle of the franchise, this new film looks to be embracing the abject horror of the franchise's iconic monsters. You can check out the first poster for Alien: Romulus below before the movie hits theaters on August 16th.

The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie's Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), Aileen Wu. Fede Álvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don't Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O'Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

(Photo: 20th Century Studios)

Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series' entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien), with Fede Álvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie's Angels), Brent O'Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers.

Even though the film was helmed by a director with a reputation that puts him squarely in the horror realm, star Jonsson previously shared that fans should still be prepared for something "very different."

"I know that it's very, very, very different. I think Alien was slightly before my generation, in terms of its depth and its impact at the time, but you know, we have such an incredible spin on it," Jonsson recalled to MovieWeb last month. "And we had Fede Álvarez as our director, Ridley Scott producing it. It was incredible to work with those people, and opposite Cailee Spaeny, who is just a brilliant actress. I think it's going to be cool. I'm very excited."

Alien: Romulus lands in theaters on August 16th.

