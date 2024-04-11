Deadpool & Wolverine CinemaCon Footage Confirms Matthew Macfadyen's Role

We're just a few months away from the debut of Deadpool & Wolverine, which has already become one of the most-anticipated projects on the Marvel Studios pipeline. In addition to featuring the onscreen return of Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, the film is expected to take a unique approach to the canon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A number of new and returning faces will be involved with that journey, including Succession and Pride & Prejudice star Matthew Macfadyen, who was revealed to be an agent of the Time Variance Authority in Deadpool & Wolverine's first trailer. Now, we have a bit more of an idea of that TVA agent's role, thanks to footage that was screened exclusively at Walt Disney Pictures' CinemaCon presentation.

As the new Deadpool & Wolverine footage confirmed, Macfadyen will be portraying Agent Paradox in the film. While the character has only had a single appearance in Marvel Comics, he could prove to be a significant part of the film's multiversal shenanigans.

Who Is Marvel's Agent Paradox?

Created by Dan Slott in 2005's She-Hulk #3 (which was She-Hulk's 100th legacy issue), Mr. Paradox is a member of the Time Variance Authority, and a judge at their tribunal over crimes to the Marvel Comics canon. Paradox presides over She-Hulk's trial, but dies in the same exact issue after he is hit by the Retroactive Cannon, which can unravel people backwards in time and erase them from existence.

In the comics, Mr. Paradox is another doppelganger of Mobius M. Mobius (who himself is modeled after the likeness of real-life Marvel writer and editor Mark Gruenwald). Deadpool & Wolverine is obviously taking a different approach, since the MCU's version of the TVA certainly hasn't taken the same approach to its various employees, casting different actors instead of making every character identical to Owen Wilson's Mobius. There have also been theories that Macfadyen's Agent Paradox could ultimately turn into one of Deadpool & Wolverine's antagonists, which could certainly complicate things even more.

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

In Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine. The film will also star Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles. Jennifer Garner is expected to reprise her role as Elektra from the Daredevil and Elektra films of the 2000s.

Deadpool & Wolverine is directed by Shawn Levy, with a script from Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.