Alita Sequel Billboards Pop Up as Fans Campaign for New Movie

Following the successful campaign of the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, confirmed to be completed and released on HBO Max sometime next year, other campaigns for alternate and extended film cuts have ramped up their efforts. Among them is the movement for a sequel to Alita: Battle Angel, which has been active online since that film was released. The Alita Sequel campaign took a major step forward this week when they had a billboard for their movement placed on Wilshire Blvd in Los Angeles featuring quotes from Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, and Tilly Lockey noting their support for a new movie. Check out pictures of the billboard below!

Photos of the billboards were found by Cinema Blend, which note to "Join the campaign" and list their official hashtag, #AlitaSequel. The fan campaign to put up this billboard was more than just Alita fans raising money for a billboard, but did some good for the world as well. In addition the "Alita Army" raised money for Action Against Hunger and Feeding America, while also spotlighting efforts made by Salazar herself to help the homeless population of Los Angeles.

Salazar herself has been one of the most vocal members of the cast to lobby for a sequel to the movie, saying at the Television Critics Association last year: “I would play Alita ‘til my last breath. I would, and thanks to the performance capture technology, I probably could.”

Hey Disney, these ads are running today on a billboard in Koreatown in downtown Los Angeles. They're saying that the Alita Army wants an Alita sequel. @DisneyStudios @20thCentury #AlitaSequel @doc_ido pic.twitter.com/cNNE7LYADh — Charlie Schmidt (@CharlieSchmidt1) June 1, 2020

Her co-star Christoph Waltz has also expressed interest in returning to the property, but noted that he hasn't heard anything about it, telling Collider: "You know, it was Fox and Fox doesn’t exist anymore. Now it’s Disney. Maybe it doesn’t fit into the Disneyfication, but I have no clue. I have no clue. Maybe they’re working on something and I wouldn’t be the first person to hear, but meanwhile, I haven’t heard anything.”

The manga adaptation had been in development for many years and despite only bringing in $85.7 million at the domestic box office, the film made bank internationally with $319 million in other territories (giving it $404.8 million worldwide). With as big a success as that one would think a sequel would at least be discussed on some level, but no official word on a follow-up has ever been announced.

The film's producer Jon Landau remains hopeful about a follow-up, telling fans of the movie in a previous interview: "Keep peppering our family now at Disney and [let them know] how important it is to have another Alita movie and hopefully we'll venture there one day."

As proven by the news of Zack Snyder's Justice League release, anything is possible if a fanbase is loud enough.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.