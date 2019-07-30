Rosa Salazar Rallies For An Alita: Battle Angel Sequel

Alita: Battle Angel hit up theaters earlier this year, and its impressive visual proved James Cameron still has the magic touch. The executive producer guided the Robert Rodriguez-directed flick to positive reviews, but there is no word on a sequel at this point. However, it turns out the star of the series would be more than happy to return to Alita ASAP.

Recently, Rosa Salazar shared her undying love for Alita: Battle Angel at her recent appearance at the Television Critics Association. It was there /Film got a chance to speak with her about Alita, and Salazar says she is game to play the role until she dies.

“I would play Alita ’til my last breath,” Salazar told the site. “I would, and thanks to the performance capture technology, I probably could.”

As for whether she’s heard anything about a sequel, the point is moot. The actress told the site she’s heard nothing about a sequel but encourage fans to pick up Blu-rays of Alita: Battle Angel to show their support.

Despite its generally favorable reviews, Alita: Battle Angel had to contend with a big production budget from the start. The film cost a whopping $170 million to make but only raked bin $85 million within the United States. However, Alita: Battle Angel experienced big success internationally which pushed its total box office haul over $404 million. This total might not be enough to impress the film’s new owners as Disney has since taken in all of 20th Century Fox’s film IPs, but Salazar is willing to do whatever it takes to get Disney to look at a sequel.

“Yeah, I mean, they had a crazy merger,” Salazar said. “People are gaining jobs, people are losing jobs. The whole Disney/Fox acquisition is so involved, this isn’t the right time for me to call Alan Horn and be like, ‘Hey bro, I know you got a lotta stuff going on, but like what about ‘Alita 2’?”

Battle Angel Alita (known as GUNNM in Japan) was originally created by Yukito Kishiro for Shueisha’s Weekly Business Jump in 1990. The series is set in a post-apocalyptic future and follows Alita, a cyborg who is found in a garbage heap by a doctor and rebuilt. Completely devoid of her memory, all she has to cling to is a legendary cyborg martial art known as Panzer Kunst. With this knowledge, Alita decides to become a bounty hunter. The series has since been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, and collected into nine volumes.