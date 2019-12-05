Alita: Battle Angel Trends Online as Fans Plea for Sequel

Alita: Battle Angel had a hefty price tag, but it ended up performing solidly at the box office, building a legion of fans who want to see that story and that world continued in a sequel. Unfortunately, neither director Robert Rodriguez, James Cameron, nor the studio have said there is a sequel coming, but that isn’t stopping fans from letting the studio know how they feel. The calls for an Alita sequel have been going for a while now, but today the calls for a sequel reached a fever pitch thanks to an organized movement on social media, which called for everyone to tweet about the potential sequel at a certain time, and it seems to have worked.

The mission statement was posted on December 5th with the headline “Mission: Make #AlitaSequel Go Trending”. You can read the full message below, as well as some of the best responses and reactions to the #AlitaSequel, and there are quite a few of them to choose from.

“We want a sequel to Alita: Battle Angel. The Experience we had in the cinema was remarkable. And we want to feel that magic of the first one again. And since Disney is now in charge with the distribution of Alita, we need to reach out to them to make the Sequel happen.

I WANT MY ALITA SEQUEL! The film was fantastic but the story is not complete! Let’s make this happen! Retweet this, grab the image, spread it far and wide and use #AlitaSequel to make your point! WE WANT MORE ALITA! pic.twitter.com/sZ4Iqos1y7 — Doomcock (@doomcock) December 5, 2019

What can I do?

We need to make noise. We need to make the hashtag #AlitaSequel go trending. Not now, but all together at the same time worldwide. For one hour we tweet we unleash hell.”

Here are some of our favorite reactions to the #AlitaSequel call.

I mean who doesn’t wanna see more of this. #AlitaSequel pic.twitter.com/9ZILNlK8Ai — Master Kent (@Supes1938) December 5, 2019

The #2. reason we need an #AlitaSequel is because we can get dark, contemplative stories like the next arc. If you think Joker had a sad downward spiral, wait until you see this on this heartbreaking story on the big screen. pic.twitter.com/rCpSwXRKWh — TheLast300 [YouTube] (@TheLast_300) December 5, 2019

It’s an amazing thing to see #AlitaSequel trending. Make it happen, Disney! 🙏🏻🔥 pic.twitter.com/V7iSOqaQqK — JosiahRises (@JosiahRises) December 5, 2019

Alita Battle Angel was one of my favorite movies this year, so much so that I actually bought the Blu-ray just to support getting a sequel! I’m all for an #AlitaSequel pic.twitter.com/uTrx5YVO0H — Slentay (@Slentay) December 5, 2019

I support all the fans demanding

a sequel to Alita. That movie was awesome and deserves its story to continue! #AlitaSequel pic.twitter.com/vwj13qlxNt — Leonidas (@Signs2323) December 5, 2019

So Alita fans, do you want a sequel? Let us know in the comments!