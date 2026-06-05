All 5 Original Scary Movies are Free to Watch Now (Just in Time for the New Sequel)

Almost 30 years after the first Scary Movie hilariously took shots at the slasher film genre, the parody franchise is back with a sixth Scary Movie this week, bringing Cindy Campbell (Anna Faris) and her friends back together again to deal with a familiar foe. And while the film is poised to once again take shots at all kinds of pop culture and entertainment trends—this is a parody, after all—the new movie is just one horror parody you can watch right now because the first five Scary Movie films are now available to stream for free all in one place.

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2000’s Scary Movie, 2001’s Scary Movie 2, 2003’s Scary Movie 3, 2004’s Scary Movie 4, and 2013’s Scary Movie 5 are all streaming for free this month on Pluto TV. Three of the films had previously been available to stream for free on Tubi in April, but this is the first time in a while that all five original films have been available for free in one place. The first two films were directed by Keenan Ivory Wayans and are arguably the best of the franchise to date, but they’re all hilarious and perfect to check out before you check out the newest addition to the franchise.

The Original Scary Movie Was a Huge Success (And Worth Revisiting Before The New One)

Ghostface killer parody in Scary Movie.

When Scary Movie was first released in 2000, it came at a time when the slasher genre was seeing a popular resurgence thanks to movies like I Know What You Did Last Summer and Scream and while the film definitely employed some crude humor to get some pretty big laughs, in retrospect it can’t be denied how incisive it was in its parody and satire that not only roasted the films it was poking fun at, but elements of pop culture as well. The film pushed the boundaries of what was socially acceptable for the time.

While the franchise has never quite reached the same high that first film delivered, the new Scary Movie could at least have nostalgia on its side and it isn’t the only film to go back to the start for a part of its story. The film comes just a few months after the release of Scream 7. With that film reaching back to the start of its own franchise in terms of the appearances of some characters and killers, it feels pretty timely that the new Scary Movie will see Cindy, Shorty (Marlon Wayans), Ray (Shawn Wayans), and Brenda (Regina Hall) also having to deal with a killer they encountered decades ago. Given that general premise, taking the time to stream the original Scary Movie might be a good idea before catching the new one, just to familiarize yourself with things.

Scary Movie 6 opens in theaters June 5th. The first five Scary Movie films are free to stream on Pluto TV.

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