Scary Movie Is Officially Back After 13 Years With Perfect Parodies – Watch the Scary Movie 6 Trailer Now

Take my strong hand, child, because the new trailer for Scary Movie 6 is here more than a decade after the last entry in the franchise. The horror parody reunites most of the main cast of the original run of movies, for spoofs of Sinners, Weapons, Halloween‘s latest sequels, and M3gan (among many others). It will be released on June 12.

It’s now been 26 years since the first Scary Movie reclaimed Scream‘s original title and scored big audience reactions by skewering the slasher genre (with some other potshots thrown in). Now, Ghostface is back to terrorize Marlon Wayans (“Shorty”), Shawn Wayans (“Ray”), Anna Faris (“Cindy”), and Regina Hall (“Brenda”) alongside other familiar faces. As the tagline promises: “Nothing is sacred. No trope survives. ​Every line gets crossed. The Wayans are back to cancel the Cancel Culture.” Here’s the trailer:

Horror Parodies & Confirmed Returns in Scary Movie 6

The Scary Movie 6 trailer confirms parodies of at least the following big-name horrors: Scream VI, M3GAN, Wednesday, Ma, Sinners, Get Out, Smile, Weapons, Longlegs, The Substance, and Terrifier. There’s also a nod to Everything Everywhere All At Once, which isn’t horror, but that’s not stopped them before (Scary Movie 3 memorably took off 8 Mile for no real reason). You can expect more parodies to be revealed either in other trailers or when the sequel lands in June.

Alongside the main cast, the following returning actors are already confirmed:

Lochlyn Munro as Greg

Chris Elliott (seen spoofing Nic Cage’s Longlegs character in the trailer)

Jon Abrahams as Bobby Prinze

Dave Sheridan as Doofy Gilmore

Cheri Oteri as Gail Hailstorm

Marlon Wayans gave some insight to GamesRadar on what to expect from the sequel, noting that “Good, smart jokes are always gonna make me laugh. I’m always gonna laugh at some scatological humor – I’m just raised that way. There’s always a nine-year-old inside of my body.”

Judging by the trailer, that’s already very clear. So too is the fact that Wayans knows how not to lose his comedic edge: “I think you lose your humor if you become too sophisticated… it’s just finding the right amount. It’s like salt. You put too much salt on anything, it’s going to taste terrible.” So maybe it’s actually going to be a little more nuanced, but don’t expect Scary Movie 6 to alienate its own audience.

That surely will be music to the ears of the fanbase, who came for the close-to-the-knuckle humor, and would expect nothing less, even after more than a decade of no releases.

