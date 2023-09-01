All Four Matrix Movies Find New Streaming Home

All four feature films set in the world of The Matrix are leaving their home on Max for a new one at Peacock. This marks the first time since it was created 2021's The Matrix Resurrections has left Max -- a platform where it was designated an original. Licensing the series off to Peacock is likely an attempt by Warner Bros. Discovery to make some quick cash, considering that the licensing of valuable assets to Netflix is a big part of what had made their business model work in the years before they launched their own streamer.

This also arguably makes The Matrix Resurrections the biggest platform-exclusive content ever to migrate from one big streamer to another. The only real competition would be Marvel's Netflix shows.

Peacock is getting a lot of pretty exciting projects right now. Besides being the first big streamer to get Peter Jackson's The Frighteners, it's also picking up a bundle of big horror and genre projects this month and next, including the first three Expendables movies ahead of the release of Expendables 4.

The Matrix Resurrections was the final movie in Warner Bros.' pandemic-response deal, which brought their biggest 2021 releases to HBO Max in a day-and-date plan that allowed them to appeal to home audiences who did not feel safe going to theaters, or whose theaters had closed down for good following the initial pandemic shutdown. While HBO Max grew aggressively that year, keeping shareholders happy for the moment, films like The Suicide Squad and The Matrix Resurrections have underperformed at the box office as a result, and when new management took over months later, they fixated on the day-and-date strategy as being at fault for Warners' issues at the time.

According to Warner Bros.' official synopsis for The Matrix Resurrections, "In two realities—everyday life and what lies behind it—Thomas (Keanu Reeves) will again have to choose to follow the white rabbit. Choice, while an illusion, is still the only way in or out of the Matrix, which is more dangerous than ever. Directed, produced and co-written by Lana Wachowski."

The Matrix Resurrections also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (the Aquaman franchise) Jessica Henwick (TV's Iron Fist, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens), Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, TV's Mindhunter), Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (TV's Quantico,), Christina Ricci (TV's Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles), Telma Hopkins (TV's Dead to Me), Eréndira Ibarra (series Sense8, Ingobernable), Toby Onwumere (TV's Empire), Max Riemelt (series Sense8), Brian J. Smith (series Sense8, Treadstone), and Jada Pinkett Smith (Angel Has Fallen, TV's Gotham).