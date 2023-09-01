The Expendables Trilogy Now Streaming on New Platform Ahead of Fourth Movie

With the fourth installment in The Expendables franchise on the horizon, the first three films in the series are heading to Peacock. The streamer will now be the home of the three movies in which Sylvester Stallone led the franchise -- a role he is formally passing down to Jason Statham in the upcoming Expendables 4. This is not the only way they're doing their best to make it easy for fans to catch up: Lionsgate recently announced that The Expendables, The Expendables 2, and The Expendables 3 will arrive on new steelbook Blu-ray releases on September 5 at Best Buy.

The Expendables films star Sylvester Stallone (who also directed the first entry in the series) along with a number of the greatest action heroes of the last forty years, all contained within one franchise. The franchise follows a group of combat vets turned mercenaries delivering justice the only way they know how. The first installment hit around the same time as RED, when '80s action heroes making huge blockbusters was apparently just...the thing to do.

Peacock is getting a lot of pretty exciting projects right now. Besides being the first big streamer to get Peter Jackson's The Frighteners, it's also picking up a bundle of big horror and genre projects this month and next.

Here's how Lionsgate describes the next installment:

"A new generation of stars join the world's top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in Expend4bles. Reuniting as the team of elite mercenaries, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone are joined for the first time by Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia," the film's synopsis reads. "Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world's last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give 'new blood' a whole new meaning."

Expendables 4 is set to hit theaters on September 22nd. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the franchise as we learn it!