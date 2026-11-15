Alvin & The Chipmunks Just Made Their AI Controversy Much Worse Ahead of New Movie

Alvin and the Chipmunks has been caught in a whole new AI controversy as fans are alleging a new video has been fully AI generated, and it’s only made things more questionable for the future of the franchise. Alvin and the Chipmunks has been caught in a wave of all sorts of changes and controversies over the last few years. Not only did the franchise go up for sale a few years back, but it has seemingly made some awkward moves forward for its new releases since.

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Alvin and the Chipmunks revealed earlier this year that it was now working on a new franchise reboot feature film, and has been mired in one backlash after another as fans have been against it from the very beginning. Even though the production has since spoken out against the AI allegations against the new film, a new children’s song video shared on the franchise’s official YouTube has sparked this AI controversy all over again. Check out the video in question below.

New Alvin and the Chipmunks Video Sparks AI Controversy & Backlash

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The new “Lil’ Alvin and the Chipmunks” video released featuring their rendition of “Wheels on the Bus!” on the franchise’s official YouTube channel has sparked AI allegations from fans. Even dedicated fan accounts on social media such as @chipmunk_mania on X have gone as far from asking other fans to avoid supporting the video entirely, “There are so many talented creators in this fandom who deserve your viewership much more than this AI slop.” But unfortunately this is yet another major AI controversy in such a short time.

When Alvin and the Chipmunks first announced a new reboot movie was in the works, a seemingly new design for Alvin made its way online. This resulted in a huge backlash from fans as they noticed it was AI generated, and it led to the film’s production needing to address the controversy and note that it was not Alvin’s actual design. But no official first looks have been revealed from the new reboot yet. And that’s only getting worse with the release of official music videos like this that bring up that fear again.

What to Know for New Alvin and the Chipmunks Reboot

Image Courtesy of Bagdasarian Productions

Alvin and the Chipmunks has yet to fully reveal what the new reboot film is going to look like when it’s in motion, but there’s likely not going to be much AI generated artwork in it after such a huge backlash from the fanbase. This new reboot has yet to confirm a release date or window as of this time, but it’s reportedly going to make its debut in 2028. But there are also multiple routes it can take when it hits as the franchise has a storied history with both fully animated and live-action/CG hybrid releases. The latter films might even be the most popular version of the franchise after all these years.

Former Paramount Co-Chief Executive Brian Robbins’ Big Shot Pictures announced development on a new Alvin and the Chipmunks reboot after investing in a 25% stake in the franchise together with producers Janice Karmen and Ross Bagdasarian Jr of the original owner company, Bagdasarian Productions. The two of them have noted how involved with everything in the new version they are as it could be a new origin story, but very little has been fully set in place as of this time.

How do you feel about the new Alvin and the Chipmunks‘ new video? How are you feeling about the new reboot so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.