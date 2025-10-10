Amazing Spider-Man 3 Gets Disappointing Update From Andrew Garfield (but What About Secret Wars?)

Andrew Garfield’s time as Spider-Man was cut short. After the mixed reception to The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Sony opted to discard planned sequels and spinoffs for that series and took its prized character in a drastically different direction. Striking an unprecedented deal with Disney/Marvel Studios, Spider-Man was rebooted on the big screen once again, this time as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Years after Tom Holland took over the role, Garfield got a chance to play Spider-Man one more time, reprising his version of Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Garfield’s performance was considered a highlight by many, sparking a new wave of hope for The Amazing Spider-Man 3. Sadly, it doesn’t look like that film will ever happen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a video for GQ, Garfield responded to fan social media queries and addressed the state of The Amazing Spider-Man 3. “It’s not happening, and I don’t believe it ever will,” Garfield said in response to a TikTok comment asking about an Amazing Spider-Man 3 release date. “But sweet of you to want it to happen.”

Will Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man Return in Avengers: Secret Wars?

While Garfield won’t be headlining another solo Spider-Man movie, it doesn’t mean audiences have seen the last of his web head. With the Multiverse Saga building up to its epic conclusion in a pair of upcoming Avengers movies, speculation is rampant that there will be a plethora of cameos from various Marvel heroes. So far, no Spider-Men have been announced for Avengers: Doomsday, but there’s a strong chance there will at least be one who shows up in Secret Wars. And with the filmmakers embracing nostalgia in this project (see: the numerous actors from Fox’s X-Men series returning), nothing’s stopping them from bringing in even more pre-MCU actors, giving those characters one last moment in the spotlight before Secret Wars resets the franchise.

During the press tour for his new film After the Hunt, Garfield has been asked directly about his potential involvement with the Avengers movies. In the same GQ video, he vehemently stated he’s not in Doomsday; in a separate interview with MTV, he laughed and said “You’ll find out!” when discussing Secret Wars. Garfield rather infamously kept denying he was in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was one of the worst-kept secrets in recent film history. Given his track record with misdirection, fans are certainly on high alert whenever he talks about a possible Spider-Man future. Until these films come out, fans won’t believe Garfield even if he keeps adamantly saying he’s not part of them.

Garfield’s Spider-Man is a fan favorite (his performances as the character were great, even if the movies around him were uneven), so it would be fun to see him on the big screen again. That said, he should only return if there’s a compelling story behind it. Doomsday and Secret Wars are massive productions that are balancing a lot of moving parts, and it’s going to be a high-wire act to satisfyingly portray the variety of characters who have already been confirmed. Garfield’s part in No Way Home worked as well as it did because his character (and Tobey Maguire’s) filled a crucial role in the plot, lending emotional support to Holland’s Peter. It wasn’t just a bit of fan service, which is a risk for whatever cameos are planned in the Avengers films. Bringing Garfield, Maguire, or anyone else back for just a quick reaction would be underwhelming.

Earlier this year, Garfield laid out his one condition for a Spider-Man return, expressing a desire to do something “weird” and “strange.” The multiverse component in the Avengers films could allow for something like that to happen, as Garfield’s Spider-Man could be part of a unique story unlike anything fans have seen before. There’s a scenario where Garfield wouldn’t even have to play the same exact variant from the Amazing Spider-Man films. He could portray a different iteration of Peter Parker, having some fun by putting a fresh spin on the character. Hopefully there’s a spot for him that’s worthwhile.