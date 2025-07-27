Avengers: Doomsday Still Doesn’t Have a Finished Script (& 1 Star Doesn’t Know if They’re Done Filming)

In recent years, Marvel Studios has turned its focus from quantity to quality, limiting its output to try and focus on giving fans titles they’ll enjoy. This means less television shows, and a smaller number of films on the big screen. After two successfully received films with Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the studio is now focusing on its next Avengers movie — Avengers: Doomsday. The movie will see the return of some of the original X-Men from the Fox films, including Rebecca Romijn, who is reprising her role as Mystique. The actor told The Hollywood Reporter, however, that the script is currently unfinished, and she’s not entirely sure whether or not she’s finished filming.

Romijn was on hand at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend to promote Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, where she stopped by the THR suite to briefly talk about Doomsday. The actress was asked if she was finished shooting her scenes as Mystique, to which she answered honestly. “[I’m] not quite sure. The script hasn’t — they haven’t finished writing it. It’s been very, very fun, and we don’t know yet. They keep everything very close to the vest themselves in an effort to keep everything under wraps.”

This shouldn’t be entirely surprising, though. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has even talked about the studio’s process, which they often refer to as “plussing.” The script will be technically finished, as the studio will not film unless a script is finished beforehand, but the script will change throughout production. This allows those involved with the project(s), including writers, directors, and actors to voice their concerns during production. It’s not a normal way of making huge blockbusters, but it is a collaborative way of filmmaking that seemingly works for Marvel Studios.

Romijn also addressed what it was like to return as Mystique after such a long time. The actor first portrayed the character over 20 years ago, and now she’s returning as the fan-favorite mutant alongside some of her old co-stars, something she called surreal. “It was very surreal to be with my old cast as well as a new cast. I had crazy dreams while I was there for a large chunk of shooting. Like, really kind of regressive dreams. It was very strange, my brain was really trying to organize. Like, wow, this is a character I played 25 years ago, 20 years ago. Yeah, [it was] very surreal.”

Avengers: Doomsday will serve as the first Avengers movie since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. The film sees Joe and Anthony Russo return behind-the-camera to direct the massive film. The cast is led by Robert Downey Jr., who is taking a villainous turn as Victor von Doom. He’ll be joined on the big screen by Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Channing Tatum as Gambit, Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Letitia Wright as Shuri, and Winston Duke as M’Baku. Also set to appear in the movie are the cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps and the cast of Thunderbolts*.

Fellow X-Men cast members returning for Avengers: Doomsday alongside Romijn are Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier/Professor X, James Marsden as Scott Summers/Cyclops, Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler, Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy/Beast. Avengers: Doomsday is slated to hit the big screen on December 18, 2026.