Amazon’s “Now Screaming” on Prime Video: Terror Titles to Stream for Halloween

Amazon Prime Video has all your favorite screams, all in one place. The “Now Screaming” collection — now streaming on Amazon — is a curated collection of highlighted horrors, including new Amazon Original Movies The Voyeurs and Black as Night. Other titles screaming soon on Amazon in time for Halloween: Bingo Hell, Madres (October 8), and The Manor (October 8) as part of the “Welcome to the Blumhouse” line. Recent favorites, like Midsommar and The Lighthouse, are also part of the collection alongside such classic scares as I Know What You Did Last Summer and The Descent. Watch the trailer above and see the select list below.

Premiering October 15 as part of the Now Screaming collection is the new series I Know What You Did Last Summer. Spanning eight episodes, the horror-slasher series is described by Amazon as “a modern take on the hit 1997 horror film that honors the same chilling premise — in a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers are stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night.”

D – H

Dark Shadows: The Beginning (1966)

Evil Eye (Amazon Original, 2020)

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

Flight 666 (2018)

House on Haunted Hill (1958)

I – J

I Know What You Did Last Summer (Amazon Original, 2021) [First four episodes streaming now]

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Jigsaw (2002)

Johnny Frank’s Last Word (2017)

K – P

Killer Among Us (2021)

Lore (Amazon Original, 2017)

Madres (Amazon Original) (October 8)

Midsommar (2019)

Nocturne (Amazon Original, 2020)

Panic (Amazon Original, 2021)

Piranha (1978)

S – Z

Seven (2017)

Suspiria (Amazon Original, 2018)

The Descent (2006)

The Haunting of Sharon Tate (2019)

The Host (2006)

The Lie (Amazon Original, 2020)

The Lighthouse (2019)

Them (Amazon Original, 2021)

The Manor (Amazon Original, 2021) (October 8)

The Neon Demon (Amazon Original, 2016)

The Thing (1982)

The Voyeurs (Amazon Original, 2021)

Transylvania 6-5000 (1985)

Truth Seekers (Amazon Original, 2020)

Vivarium (2020)

Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies (1999)

Zoombies (2016)